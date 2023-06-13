As the Little League World Series approaches, take a look at first matchups for the tournaments in August.

Little League International has announced matchups for both the softball and baseball series.

A pair of local Little Leaguers from Montoursville (Pa.) Little League and South Williamsport Area (Pa.) Little League helped with the pairings for the Baseball World Series.

Scheduled to take place on August 16-27, the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS), will feature 20 teams from around the globe set to compete through the U.S. and International brackets.

First-round pairings for the 2023 LLBWS (all times ET and subject to change):

Wednesday, August 16

Game 1: Europe and Africa Region vs. Panama Region (1 p.m.)

Game 2: Mountain Region vs. Metro Region (3 p.m.)

Game 3: Japan Region vs. Cuba Region (5 p.m.)

Game 4: Southwest Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (7 p.m.)

Thursday, August 17

Game 5: Caribbean Region vs. Australia Region (1 p.m.)

Game 6: Northwest Region vs. New England Region (3 p.m.)

Game 7: Canada Region vs. Asia-Pacific Region (5 p.m.)

Game 8: West Region vs. Great Lakes Region (7 p.m.)

Friday, August 18

Game 9: Winner G1 vs. Latin America Region (1 p.m.)

Game 10: Winner G2 vs. Southeast Region (3 p.m.)

Game 11: Winner G3 vs. Mexico Region (5 p.m.)

Game 12: Winner G4 vs. Midwest Region (7 p.m.)

The 2023 Little League Softball World Series is set to take place on August 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina.

First-round pairings for the 2023 LLSWS (all times ET and subject to change):

Sunday, August 6

Game 1: Central Region vs. North Carolina (10 a.m.)

Game 2: Latin America Region vs. Canada Region (1 p.m.)

Game 3: Europe and Africa Region vs. New England Region (4 p.m.)

Game 4: Southwest Region vs. Southeast Region (7 p.m.)

Monday, August 7

Game 5: Winner G2 vs. Northwest Region (10 a.m.)

Game 6: Winner G1 vs. Asia-Pacific Region (1 p.m.)

Game 7: Winner G4 vs. West Region (4 p.m.)

Game 8: Winner G3 vs. Mid-Atlantic Region (7 p.m.)

