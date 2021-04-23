Area Little Leagues are preparing to kick off baseball and softball seasons with opening ceremonies around the region.

Youth organizations are starting to look a little more normal after a difficult 2020 due to limitations brought by the COVID pandemic.

“It is great to be able to see our local leagues here in the Williamsport area, and all over the world, starting to return to the baseball and softball fields after this unprecedented past year,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“We are thankful for the dedicated volunteers who have spent countless hours preparing their leagues to make their return, the families for their patience as we navigated this past year, and most importantly, our players for their excitement as we all look forward to a memorable 2021 season,” Keener continued.

Area league presidents, board members, parents, and volunteers now get to enjoy their work coming to fruition as multiple area little leagues will hold opening ceremonies tomorrow to officially begin baseball and softball seasons.

“It was challenging, there was a lot to work around and it made us realize that we learned a lot of lessons that helped us this year” Ronnie Diemer, President of Williamsport Area Little League (WALL) said in reference to the difficulties faced over the past year.

WALL has a full lineup of opening ceremonies entertainment slated to begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Local musician Mallory Scoppa Gardner will perform the National Anthem, late board member Andrea Hughey will be recognized and remembered, and Mayor Derek Slaughter will be on hand to throw out the first pitch.

One thing that has been consistent across the board is the acknowledgement and appreciation for all the volunteers involved in helping to make this Little League season as special as possible from all the volunteers.

“We are grateful the kids have something normal to do outside with their peers while still observing protocols and being safem" said Montgomery Little League President Chris Spangler said.

"Planning and preparing for this season was no easy task. From having board meetings via Zoom to soliciting sponsorships and donations through emails and not in person made for a challenging task," Spangler said. "We are forever grateful to the board members past and present who stepped up this season for the kids as well as the parents trusting in our ability to have a safe environment for their children.”

“It’s endless, they put in just countless amount of hours, everybody on our board steps up and does what they need to do even though it might not fall under their title," Diemer added. "Everybody helps everybody do everything. That’s probably the main thing that’s made us so successful during the COVID year, and so far what we have this year, the fact that everybody steps up and reaches above and beyond and does what we need to do to make sure we’re providing this awesome experience for these kids.”

Montgomery Little League’s opening ceremonies will begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. at River Field.

Hepburn Lycoming Little League families are also in line with most of region eager and anxious to start the season and celebrate the beginning of the league this Sunday beginning at 1 PM for their opening ceremonies.

League President Marc Hess said "We have 170 families that are extremely excited to ge some normalcy back into our lives through our children playing baseball and softball. I'm looking forward to this new season starting up and seeing all the happy, smiling faces"

Montoursville Little League is set to host their opening day ceremonies on May 1st at 10 AM and will be honoring front line workers. South Williamsport Little League will also host their opening ceremonies on May 1st. Loyalsock Township Little League began their season last weekend.