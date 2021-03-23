Mahanoy, Pa. — Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano has challenged her team throughout the season to be their best in the opening four minutes of each half.

In Monday’s PIAA Class AA Semifinal final against Mahanoy Area, Mount Carmel’s commitment to Varano's challenge was on full display.

The Red Tornadoes opened the third quarter on a nine-point run that forced a timeout from the Golden Bears. The offense continued as the defense complimented the efforts for a 52-33 win over the Gold Bears.

Mount Carmel will take on District 7 Champion Nashannock Thursday at noon in the Class AA Girls Basketball Championship at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Nashannock defeated Penns Manor 39-36 in overtime Monday night. Nashannock held Penns Manor scoreless for the final 8:21 of the game.

Thursday will be a challenge, but the celebration put thoughts of that game on hold. Mount Carmel earned the right with key wins throughout its postseason run.

The defense has been a big reason the Red Tornadoes have been able to advance. They were good to open the postseason, but it was a shutout to open the South Williamsport game that seemed to push the defensive efforts to new heights.

“This time of year, defense is what gets you to the next game,” Varano said. “Everybody is good. Everybody comes to play. If you don’t defend you can get out of a game really soon.”

There was no point Monday Mount Carmel was out of the game. The Red Tornadoes honored their coaches' challenge at the beginning of both halves as they built leads the Golden Bears could not challenge.

Dani Rae Renno scored seven points and finished with five rebounds in the opening quarter. She went on to finish with nine points, ten rebounds, and three blocks.

Renno was double teamed throughout the second half, but that opened the floor up for other scorers.

“I just thought there were contributions from everywhere,” Varano said. “When Dani wasn’t scoring, she was a presence in the paint. She knows her role and did a good job. It just opens it up for the other girls.”

One player it opened for was Lauren Shedleski, who drained two big threes in the second half to help extend the lead. She finished with eight points on three of five shooting.

“That’s just how we want it to play out, honestly,” Shedleski said. “We know that everyone on our team is a weapon. Everybody on our team can contribute in some way. One of our mottoes is just do your job. It all matters to the whole to get us to Hershey.”

That’s exactly where Mount Carmel is headed after two outstanding PIAA showings on the heels of a dominant run through the District 4 Class field.

Mia Chapman and Caroline Fletcher led Mount Carmel with ten points each.

Fletcher was particularly good at the beginning of the third quarter when she scored five points. It was part of Mount Carmel’s 9-0 run to open the quarter. She displayed a lot of skill with a difficult make and free throw conversion for a quick three-point swing in the quarter.

“We wanted to come out there and extend our lead,” Fletcher said. “That way we were good. I don’t know, it’s just so exciting.”

Fletcher had a difficult time containing her joy as teammates threw Hershey Kisses at her throughout the interview. The senior-heavy team is very close. The entire team came together at the end to celebrate the win.

“You work with a group from when they are freshmen,” Varano said. “We’ve been through a lot of great senior classes. It’s like a family. To see them able to go out like this is really special.”