Lewisburg, Pa. — It was all about that defensive pressure Monday as No. 4 Central Columbia pulled the upset over No. 1 Lewisburg in the District 4 Class AAAA semifinals.

The defensive plan consisted of nonstop pressure and flawless execution by the girls as they forced turnovers, limited Lewisburg to single digits in three of four quarters, and dominated from a defensive standpoint.

It all added up to an upset special as No. 4 Central Columbia punched its ticket to Saturday’s championship with a 47-36 victory over the Green Dragons. It was the second time this year Central Columbia beat Lewisburg.

“They were prepared and knew the pressure was coming,” Novak said. “We wanted to try and wear them down. They are good in the half court and bigger than us. We wanted the game to be going up and down. We wanted to use our pressure to create that.”

A steal and layup from Emmie Rowe in the final seconds of the game helped the Blue Jays finish off the win.

Rowe jumped into a passing lane and quickly finished in the paint before a defender had a chance to attempt a block. Rowe finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. She made all but one of her attempts from the floor in the second half.

“There’s pressure,” Rowe said of the shot. “We work on them at practice all the time. We talk about making layups and easy shots all the time. It’s things we always practice. We just have it down.”

Rowe finished with six in the fourth quarter, but the second was her most productive from a points standpoint.

Rowe scored nine points and grabbed a rebound in the second quarter. Alyx Flick added two baskets as the Blue Jays received points from just two players.

It didn’t matter as the defense locked Lewisburg down for just nine points in the second. The Green Dragons would only get 13 through the second and third quarters.

“We always talk about keeping them in front and being smart on defense,” Emmie Rowe said. “Our coaches are always there helping us. We talk about playing as a team, rotating and all working together.”

Lewisburg turned the ball over 21 times as Central Columbia’s press kept the pressure up. At times, Lewisburg struggled to even inbound the ball as the Blue Jays used two defenders to keep Sophie Kilbride off the ball.

The defense made it difficult for Lewisburg to set its half-court offense throughout the night. Central Columbia took advantage and pulled away in the third for the win.

No. 4 Central Columbia 47, No. 1 Lewisburg 36

Central Columbia (47)

Caitlyn Weatherill 2 0-0 6; Ellie Rowe 5 0-0 11; Madelyn Blake 2 0-0 4; Lindsey Bull 1 1-2 3; Alaina Humphrey 0 0-0 0; Alyx Flick 3 1-2 7; Emmie Rowe 7 1-2 16. Totals 20 5-8 47.

Lewisburg (36)

Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 3 2-2 9; Grace Hilkert 3 0-0 6; Sophie Kilbride 4 3-3 6; Regan Llanso 4 3-3 11; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 5-5 36.

CC 11 12 13 11—47

LEW 15 9 4 8—36

3—Point Goals: Central Columbia—2 (Rowe, Emmie Rowe). Lewisburg—3 (Noone, Drumm 2)

Records: Central Columbia 11-9. Lewisburg 13-6.

Next: No. 4 Central Columbia vs. No. 2 Shamokin/No. 3 Athens at Williamsport, March 13, 5 p.m.