Mill Hall, Pa. – Jeremy Ohl of Jersey Shore raced his #5 to victory lane Friday night at the Clinton County Speedway in the Limited Late Model division.

It was Ohl’s first win of the season at the 3/8 mile oval. Brandon Moser of Millerstown was the winner of the Pro Stocks, Jeffrey Weaver won the 270 Micro Sprints, and Scott Englert won the 4 Cylinder feature event.

Limited Late Models

Kevin Probst of Renovo and Williamsport’s Matt Cochran brought the field of limited late models to the green flag of the 25 lap main event. Cochran led the first lap, with Probst taking the lead on the second circuit. Cochran however battled back to lead lap number three with Probst, Jim Yoder, JR Toner, and Ohl in the top five.

The caution flag waved on lap number five for the stopped car of Len Stroud of Avis. With the restart, Cochran continued to lead the field, with Jim Yoder taking the runner up position on lap number seven.

Probst and Yoder continued to battle for position with Probst moving back into second on lap number nine. On lap ten, Probst fought his way back into the lead with Cochran, Yoder, Ohl and Dylan Hart in the top five.

On lap number 13, Ohl made a pass coming out of turn number two for the lead. Ohl continued to pace the field with Probst and Yoder running in the top three. Ohl maintained the lead for the closing laps and held off Probst, Yoder, Hart, and Nick Loffredo. Sixth through tenth were Denny Fourney, Tim Luben, Matt Cochran, Jr Toner, and Len Stroud.

Heats were won by Toner and Ohl.

Pro Stocks

In Pro Stock action, Kris Orwig and Logan Hile led the field to the green flag. Orwig took command of the field and led the opening laps. Johnny Bouse took the runner up position by the completion of lap number three.

Two laps later, fifth place starter, Brandon Moser moved into the runner up spot. At the halfway mark, Moser took over the lead with Robert Tressler glued to his back bumper. Moser and Tressler continued to battle until lap 14 when the red flag came out for Noah Jensen. Jensen was okay.

With a final lap dash to the checkered flag, Moser held off the challenge of Tressler to secure the win. Bouse finished third, Cory Long was fourth, and Orwig was fifth. Sixth through tenth were AY Schilling, AJ Stroup, Logan Hile, Jason Butler, and Rich Fye.

Heat races were won by Moser and Bouse.

Micro Sprints

Larry Dickey and Matt Dixon started on the front row of the 270 Micro Sprint feature. Jeffrey Weaver quickly charged to the front and took the lead. The caution waved on lap number three when Steve Fernburg stopped on the speedway. Weaver maintained his lead on the restart and was chased by Shawn Musser, Zachary Glass, Matt Dixon, and Tom Quiggle.

At the midway point, Weaver started to distance himself from the second place car of Musser. On lap number 13, the red flag came out for Mitchell Holden who got turned and hit the front stretch wall hard. Holden was transported to the hospital, but was released several hours later with no injuries, but reported that he will be sore for a few days.

For the final two laps, Weaver held the lead over Glass, Timmy Bittner, Quiggle, and Mac Wert. Sixth through tenth were Matt Dixon, Hunter Zimmerman, Evan Dickey, Mitchell Holden, and Cory Stabley.

Heats were won by Glass and Weaver.

4 Cylinders

Chloe Smith was the pole sitter for the 4 Cylinder main event. She led the first two circuits, until eight place starter Scott Englert made a pass for the lead. By lap number four, Englert led Smith, Chris Small, Coty Maines, and Tim Raup.

Englert started to encounter lapped traffic by lap number nine. Raup moved into the third spot on lap number ten. Englert cruised to his first win of the year over Smith, Raup, Small, and Blake Snyder. Sixth through tenth were Andrew Rickets, Cody Maines, Donald Wynn, Zack Kline, and Adam Harris.

Heat races were won by Raup, Maines, and Joey Snook.

The Clinton County Speedway will feature the RaceSaver Sprint cars in a special co-sanctioned event with the Laurel Highlands Series and PA Sprint Cars Series. The Pro Stocks will also participate in a special $700 to win championship along with the 270 Micros, 600 Micros and the 4-Cylinders.

For the Memorial Day weekend event, it will be military appreciation night with a special $5 admission for military personnel with a valid military ID.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and Racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest speedway information, visit www.clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow us on our social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Limited Late Models: 1. Jeremy Ohl 2. Kevin Probst 3. Jim Yoder 4. Devin Hart 5. Nick Loffredo 6. Denny Fourney 7. Tim Luben 8. Matt Cochran 9. JR Toner 10. Len Stroud 11. Kyle Strouse DNS Maddox Smith

Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Robert Tressler 3. Johnny Bouse 4. Cory Long 5. Kris Orwig 6. Ay Schilling 7. AJ Stroup 8. Logan Hile 9. Jason Butler 10. Rich Fye 11. Noah Kissinger 12. Brad Benton 13. Noah Jensen 14. Mike Wright 15. Todd Geyer

270 Micro Sprints:1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Zachary Glass 3. Timmy Bittner 4. Tom Quiggle 5. Mac Wert 6. Matt Dixson 7. Hunter Zimmerman 8. Evan Dickey 9. Mitchell Holden 10. Cory Stabley 11. Shaun Musser 12. Larry Dickey 13. Steven Fernburg DNS: Michael Petock, Luke Hess

4 Cylinders: 1. Scott Englert 2. Chole Smith 3. Tim Raup 4. Chris Small 5. Blake Snyder 6. Andrew Rickets 7. Coty Maines 8. Donald Wynn 9. Zack Kline 10. Adam Harris 11. Dylan Hoover 12. Joey Snook 13. Anthony Potter 14. Jim Delozier 15. Tim Teneyck 16. Hunter Flook 17. Nick Snook 18 Tim Muthler 19. Toby Maines 20. Brian Haagen DNS Zach Rill, Matt Weaver, Robert Doorman

