Williamsport, Pa. —Ohio scored the first runs of the Tournament against South Dakota, and it was enough as they advanced with 5-2 win to move into the 2021 Little League World Series Championship.

“It’s always the ultimate goal,” Ohio Manager Ken Coomer said. “I’ve been doing this for 28 years now and I know how hard it is.”

A chip-shot single from staring pitcher Cooper Oden helped scored Cooper Clay, who reached on a fielder’s choice. It was the first run scored against South Dakota in more than three Little League World Series games. Ohio wasn’t done.

Kaleb Harden drove a ball into right field that was misplayed, opening the gate for three runners to score. Harden was thrown out at home and a foul out to the catcher ended the inning, but not before Ohio was able to take a 4-0 lead on South Dakota.

Ohio added another run in the fifth when Chance Retherford opened with a single and scored on a single from Maddox Jones.

South Dakota’s offense couldn’t get much in response as a single was all it posted before a ground ball back to Cooper Oden on the mound ended the inning. Oden’s throw beat the runner without much issue as Ohio got through another inning.

South Dakota’s offense continued to struggle against Oden, who field a short pop up in the fourth to get out of the inning. He opened with back-to-back strikeouts as South Dakota when down in order for the first time all day.

“That was a tough conversation at the end,” South Dakota coach Mike Gorsett said. “I told them in the third, fourth, and fifth innings I told the kids they needed to dig deep and come up big. I’m glad to see they responded.”

Cameron Thorning had himself an inning to open the Hank Aaron Bracket Championship.

Thorning hit a two-run home run in the top of the first and then came back to record three strikeouts in the bottom half of the inning.

“It’s obviously one of the greatest moments of my life,” Thorning said of the opening inning. “It’s in the Little League World Series so it means a lot more. I feel great.”

Thorning’s two-run home run in the opening inning, came just a few days removed from having a shot to centerfield robbed. He pitched and limited Hawaii as the two runs would hold as Hawaii was scored just one run through six innings.

Game 1

Ohio 5, South Dakota 2

OH 040 010—5 8 0

SD 001 001—2 8 2

Cooper Oden, Kaleb Harden (6), and Noah Davidson. Maddux Munson, Brekken Biteler (5), Cason Mediger (6), and Easton Riley.

WP: Oden. LP: Munson.

Top Ohio hitters: Chance Retherford 2-3, run. Top South Dakota hitter: Boston Bryant 2-3, run.

Game 2

Michigan 2, Hawaii 1

MI 200 000—2 3 1

HI 001 000—1 2 3

Cameron Thorning, Jakob Furkas (3), and Ethan Van Belle. Micah Bennett, Kiakea Patoc-Young (6), Cade Nakama (6), and Chasen Uyetake.

WP: Thorning. LP: Bennett.

Top Michigan hitters: Lucas Farner 1-2, 3B, run; Cameron Thorning 1-2, HR, run, 2 RBI. Top Hawaii hitters: Kaikea Patoc-Young 1-2, RBI.