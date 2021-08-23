Noah Davidson OH LLWS Day 5

Noah Davidson delivered a pitch for Ohio during the 2021 Little League World Series. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. -JJ Vogel hit a home run to lead Ohio to a shocking 8-2 win over Louisiana in the final game of Day 5 of the Little League World Series in Williamsport. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!