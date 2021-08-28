Ohio Team LLWS Day 9

Ohio wins the Tom Seaver bracket with a 5-2 win over South Dakota. They will play either Hawaii or Michigan in the Little League World Series Championship Sunday. 

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. -Ohio used a four-run second inning to punch a ticket to the 2021 Little League World Series with a 5-2 win over South Dakota. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!