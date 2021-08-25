JJ Vogel LLWS Day 7

 Brett Crossley/Northcentralpa.com

Williamsport, Pa. -JJ Vogel tossed a one-hit gem through six innings to help eliminate New Hampshire and give Ohio a 4-3 win to kick off the seventh day of the Little League World Series. 

