Step aside Hershey's! The Norry Chrisitian girl's basketball team won something a little sweeter than chocolate on Thursday afternoon.
Northumberland Christian girls basketball claimed a state title after beating Kennedy Catholic 66-54 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Northumberland Christian. PIAA Class 1A state champs #PaGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/yC5vZzLeMt— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 24, 2022
Thier first state title in program history was won with a strong team, a huge third-quarter run, and a stellar effort by Senior Emily Garvin.
Garvin ended the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and six steals, to cap off a herculean career that included scoring over 2,100 total points.
@ETNreisenweber pic.twitter.com/nw8pUuZ6V9— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 24, 2022
Norry Christian finished the season with a 27-3 record to go along with their PIAA 1A state title.