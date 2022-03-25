Step aside Hershey's! The Norry Chrisitian girl's basketball team won something a little sweeter than chocolate on Thursday afternoon.

Northumberland Christian girls basketball claimed a state title after beating Kennedy Catholic 66-54 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Thier first state title in program history was won with a strong team, a huge third-quarter run, and a stellar effort by Senior Emily Garvin.

Garvin ended the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, and six steals, to cap off a herculean career that included scoring over 2,100 total points.

Norry Christian finished the season with a 27-3 record to go along with their PIAA 1A state title.



