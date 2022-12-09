University Park, Pa. — Penn State (3-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), returns home for the first time in a month when it hosts Oregon State (2-1) on Sunday, Dec. 11. The dual begins at 2 p.m. and will be an ESPNU national telecast from Rec Hall.

Penn State is coming off a 2-0 road swing last weekend. The Nittany Lions downed Rider 37-3 at CURE Arena last Friday night and then beat Lehigh 24-12 in front of a sold out Stabler Arena crowd on Sunday. The wins improved Penn State to 3-0 on the year.

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen brings a 4-3 overall mark at 125 into this weekend’s action after picking up his first dual win as a Lion last Friday. Roman Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 at 133 and is 2-0. Beau Bartlett is ranked No. 9 at 141 and is 7-0 and redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness is 6-0 and ranked No. 17 at 149. Terrell Barraclouhg is 5-2 and ranked No. 30 at 157.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo is 6-0 and No. 15 at 165. Carter Starocci is 3-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 at 174 while Aaron Brooks is 2-0 at 184 and ranked No. 1 at as well. Max Dean is 5-2 and ranked No. 5 at 197 and Greg Kerkvliet is 3-0 on the year and ranked No. 1 at 285.

Oregon State is coming off an eighth place showing at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 2-3.The Beaver line-up features seven ranked wrestlers. Brandon Kaylor is No. 12 at 125, Jason Shaner is No. 16 at 133, Matthew Oguin is No. 24 at 165, Aaron Olmos is No. 28 at 174, Trey Munos is No. 13 at 184 and Tanner Harvey is No. 11 at 197. Penn State leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 32-7 last year in Manheim on Nov. 13, 2021.

Penn State will head to New Orleans, La., for its next action, taking part in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19-20 at the Morial Convention Center. The Nittany Lions will face Central Michigan on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. and North Carolina at 9 p.m. (Eastern). Action at the event continues on the 20th.

All rankings listed are InterMat individual/InterMat TPI. The 2022-23 Penn State Wrestling season is presented by the Family Clothesline.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.