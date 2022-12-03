Trenton, N.J. — No. 1 Penn State (2-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over Rider (2-1) by a 37-3 score in a dual meet wrestled in Trenton, N.J.'s CURE Arena. The Nittany Lions picked up a pin and four majors plus an injury default victory in the non-conference dual meet.

The dual began at 125 where redshirt freshman Gary Steen used takedowns in the first and second periods to post a hard-fought 6-4 win over Rider's Tyler Klinsky. Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, put on a takedown clinic against Richie Koehler. Bravo-Young tallied ten takedowns and amassed 3:08 in riding time on his way to a 23-9 major. Junior Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 9 at 141, gave up a first period takedown but never wavered against McKenzie Bell. Bartlett reversed Bell to start the third period and continued through the move to pin the Bronc at the 6:08 mark, giving Penn State a 13-0 lead.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 20 at 149, was impressive against NCAA qualifier No. 24 Quinn Kinner in one of the dual's bouts featuring ranked opponents. Van Ness used a takedown and two near fall to open up an early 4-0 lead and rolled to a strong 11-6 win with 1:24 in riding time. Nittany Lion Terrell Barraclough , ranked No. 30 at 157, won by injury default over Jake Silverstein when the Rider wrestler could not finish after taking a quick injury timeout at the 0:09 mark. Barraclough's default win gave Penn State a 22-0 lead at intermission.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo , ranked No. 17 at 165, got Penn State off to a strong start in the second half, rolling to a 13- major over Rider's Hunter Mays to put Penn Stat eon top 2-60. Junior Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, rolled up eight takedowns in a strong offensive show to post an 18-6 major over Shane Reitsma with 2:59 in riding time. Junior Donovon Ball got the call at 184 and dominated Asa Terrell. Ball picked up four takedowns on his way to a 9-3 win to put Penn State up 33-0.

Senior Max Dean , ranked No. 1 at 197, took No. 12 Ethan Laird in another bout featuring top-ranked opponents. The duo battled evenly for seven minutes, sending the bout to sudden victory tied 1-1 thanks to two escapes. After a lengthy video review before extra time, a refreshed Laird managed a quick takedown to post the 3-1 (sv) win, cutting Penn State's lead to 33-3. Junior Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 2 at 285, finished off the dual by controlling David Szuba from start to finish, posting an 11-1 major with 5:31 in riding time. Kerkvliet's dominating win set Penn State's final margin at 37-3 in the win.

Penn State rolled up a lop-sided 37-4 takedown edge. The Nittany Lions picked up 10 bonus points off a pin (Bartlett), an injury default (Barraclough) and four majors (Bravo-Young, Facundo, Starocci, Kerkvliet).

Penn State is now 2-0 on the year while Rider falls to 2-1. The Nittany Lions continue a two-dual road weekend by visiting Lehigh on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. Penn State then returns home to Rec Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11, for a 2 p.m. match-up with Oregon State (in an ESPNU national telecast).

#1 Penn State 37, Rider 3

December 2, 2022 – CURE Arena – Trenton, N.J.

125: Gary Steen PSU dec. Tyler Klinsky RID, 6-4 3-0

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Richie Koehler RID, 23-9 7-0

141: #9 Beau Bartlett PSU pinned McKenzie Bell RID, WBF (6:08) 13-0

149: #20 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. No. 24 Quinn Kinner RID, 11-6 16-0

157: #30 Terrell Barraclough PSU WB inj. def. Jake Silverstein RID, In.Def. (0:09) 22-0

165: #17 Alex Facundo PSU maj. dec. Hunter Mays RID, 13-4 26-0

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Shane Reitsma RID, 18-6 30-0

184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Asa Terrell RID, 9-3 33-0

197: #12 Ethan Laird RID dec. #1 Max Dean PSU, 3-1 (sv) 33-3

285: #2 Greg Kerkvliet PSU maj. dec. David Szuba RID, 11-1 37-3

Attendance: 3,229

Records: Penn State (2-0, 0-0 B1G); Rider (2-1)

Up Next for Penn State: at Lehigh, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

DUAL MEET BOUT-BY-BOUT:

125: Redshirt freshman Gary Steen took on Rider's Tyler Klinsky at 125. Steen fought off an early Klinsky single, Steen fought it off then turned a high shot of his own into a takedown and a 2-0 lead at the 2:12 mark. Steen controlled the actin from the top for the next :33 before Klinsky escaped to a 2-1 score. The duo worked in the center of the mat from neutral as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark. Steen took a quick low shot that Klinsky backed away from and the Nittany Lion freshman settled for a 2-1 lead after the opening period. Klinsky chose down to start the second period. Steen controlled the Bronc deep into the second period before Klinsky escaped to a 2-2 score, but Steen had 1:07 in riding time. Steen fought off a slight high Rider shot and forced a stalemate with :31 left in the period. Steen had a quick shot nearly countered. But the Lion kept scrambling through the flurry and picked up a takedown with just :01 on the clock. Steen, leading 4-2, chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 5-2 lead. Klinsky scrambled his way to his first takedown with 1:20 on the clock and Steen escaped to a 6-4 lead. Klinsky forced a scramble with a high single at the :30 mark but Steen rolled through the effort and scrambled his way to his feet, working the clock to zeroes to grab the 6-4 win.

133: Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, met Richie Koehler. Bravo-Young came out quickly and worked Koehler to the ground on the edge of the mat, but a potentially dangerous call stopped action and the bout resumed in neutral. Bravo-Young took a 2-0 lead with 2:19 on the clock with a takedown and then cut Koehler loose to a 2-1 score. The Lion added another takedown and cut to lead 4-2 at 1:41, then took a 6-2 lead on the edge of the mat with 1:04 on the clock with another takedown. Bravo-Young maintained control until he had 1:06 in riding time, then lifted Koehler off the mat and took him down for an 8-3 lead with :31 left in the period. He finished the period on top and carried that lead, with 1:32 in time, into the second stanza. Koehler chose down to start the second period and Bravo-Young cut him, quickly took him down a fifth time, cut him to lead 10-5 at 1:10, then added a sixth takedown. With over 2:00 in riding time, Bravo-Young cut Koehler loose at :32 and then finished off the period with a final takedown with :02 on the clock to lead 14-6 after two. Bravo-Young chose neutral to start the third and took Koehler down an eighth time off the whistle. He forced a stall warning, then took him down again, cut him to an 18-7 score, repeated that to lead 20-8 with :45 before a stalemate returned action to neutral. Bravo-Young picked up two quick stall points and walked away with a 23-9 major thanks to 3:08 in riding time.

141: Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 9 at 141, battled McKenzie Bell. Bartlett worked for shoulder control from the start of the bout, nearly locking Bell up, but the Bronc was able to fight off the effort and keep action neutral. The next two minutes were contested in neutral before Bell was able to work Bartlett to the mat for a takedown with just :09 left and the Lion junior trailed 2-0 after one. Bell chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. Bartlett immediately worked his way in to a low double and cut the lead to 3-2 with his first takedown. He cut Bell loose and went back to work in neutral, trailing 4-2. With :40 on the clock, Bell took a high shot that Bartlett was able to fight off. The Lion then worked to hit a standing cradle as time wound down, but the clock ran out before the move was finished and Bartlett trailed 4-2 after two. Bartlett chose down to start the third period and steadily worked his way to a reversal. He continued through the move, controlled Bell's shoulders and turned his back to the mat. Bartlett finished off the pin at the 6:08 mark.

149: Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 20 at 149, took on No. 24 Quinn Kinner. The first minute-plus was an even match contested in neutral in the center of the mat. Van Ness was the aggressor on offense until Kinner got in on a high single at the 1:20 mark. But Van Ness was able to work his hips to the mat and get a stalemate called at 1:06. Van Ness turned a low shot into a scramble at :45 and then locked up a cradle for a takedown. He picked up two near fall points while almost pinning Kinner and settled for a 4-0 lead with :25 riding time after one. Kinner chose down to start the second period. Van Ness maintained control until Kinner managed to reverse the Lion freshman. But Van Ness stayed calm, rolled himself on top of Kinner for a reversal of his own and led 6-3 with 1:28 in riding time after a Kinner escape. Kinner added a late escape and Van Ness led 6-5 after two. Van Ness chose neutral to start the third period and used a fast low double to drive through a takedown and an 8-5 lead. Kinner escaped to an 8-6 score and Van Ness had 1:44 in riding time. After a stalemate with52 on the clock, Van Ness bulled his way to another takedown of the whistle to up his lead to 10-6 and clinch his riding time point. Van Ness finished the period on top and posted the strong 11-6 win with 2:31 in riding time.

157: Terrell Barraclough , ranked No. 30 at 157, faced off against Jake Silverstein. Barraclough moved in on offense to start the bout, but Silverstein quickly called for an injury timeout as the match started. Silverstein was unable to continue just :09 into the bout and Barraclough won by medical forfeit at the :09 mark.

165: Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo , ranked No. 17 at 165, met Hunter Mays. Mays got in on a high single early in the first, but Facundo was able to fight off the effort for well over a minute before working his way back to neutral. The duo continued to work on their feet as the clock rolled under :30. Facundo used a high single to gain control of Mays' leg and finished off a takedown with just :01 on the clock to lead 2-0 after one. Facundo chose down to start the second and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. Facundo worked Mays' head to the mat, moved behind him and notched a second takedown with 1:00 on the clock to lead 5-0. Mays escaped to a 5-1 score, but Facundo quickly took him down again for a 7-2 lead after cutting Mays loose. Mays, trailing 7-2 after two, chose down to start the third period. Facundo broke the Bronc down at the onset and worked his riding time point up over 1:00. Facundo forced a stall warning before cutting Mays loose to a 7-3 score. Facundo scored off a double leg on the edge of the mat to lead 9-3 with 1:11 in time at the 1:00 mark. He cut Mays loose again and then picked up a fifth takedown to lead 11-4 with clinched riding time at the :30 mark. He picked up a stall point, a ride out and a riding time point off 1:47 in time to roll to the 13-4 major.

174: Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, battled Shane Reitsma. Starocci set the tempo on offense, forcing Reitsma to the outside circle for the first minute-plus before bulling through a high shot at the waist to take a 2-0 lead. Starocci maintained control for :40 before cutting Reitsma loose. He went right back to work, turning a fast low single into another takedown and a 4-1 lead with :53 on the clock. Starocci worked his time edge up to 1:02 before cutting the Bronc loose. He finished off the period with a takedown at the :13 mark and finished on top to lead 6-2 with 1:15 in riding time after one. Reitsma chose down to start the second period and Starocci let him up to a 6-3 score at 1:31. Starocci used a strong high double to open up an 8-3 lead at the midway point of the second. He cut Reitsma loose again and went back to work on offense, picking up a fifth takedown with :25 left in the period. He rode Reitsma out to carry a 10-4 lead with 2:21 in time into the third. Starocci chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to an 11-4 lead. He added another quick takedown and cut to lead 13-5. With riding time clinched, Starocci forced a stall warning at 1:17. Starocci added two more quick takedowns to lead 17-6 and finished the period on top. With 2:59 in time, Starocci notched the strong 18-6 major decision.

184: Donovon Ball battled Asa Terrell at 184. The first minute-plus was an even bout, with action staying in the middle of the mat until Ball worked Terrell to the outside circle. Ball dropped down through a low double and picked up a takedown at the 1:25 mark as action moved off the mat. The call was reviewed by the officials and the call was confirmed, giving the Lion a 2-0 lead. Terrell worked his way to a quick escape and the Ball lead was 2-1. Ball went back on offense, taking a low single that Terrell turned into a stalemate with :50 left in the period. Ball continued to fire off shots and forced Terrell into a first period stall warning. Leading 2-1, Ball chose down to start the second period. He quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead, turned back into Terrell and went back to work in neutral. Ball continued to force Terrell backwards, taking numerous shots, but the Bronc was able to escape out of bounds each time. Ball used a head outside single to work his way to a second takedown to lead 5-0 with :10 left and carried that lead into the third. Terrell chose down to start the third period. Ball worked Terrell's stomach to the mat and built up :34 in riding time before the Bronc was able to escape to a 5-1 score. Terrell turned a low double into a scramble on the edge of the mat, but Ball counter rolled to a takedown of his own to lead 7-1 with :44 left in the bout. Terrell escaped to a 7-3 score. Ball continued to work his offense, turning a low single into a scramble and another takedown with :07 left. He finished on top to win 9-3.

197: Max Dean , ranked No. 1 at 197, faced off against No. 12 Ethan Laird. The duo battled evenly for the first minute-plus with neither wrestler finding an opening on offense. Dean kept his position in the center of the mat as he worked for shoulder control. Laird was able to work the Lion to the outside circle with :30 on the clock and a reset was called, forcing action back to the Bronc logo. After a scoreless first period, Dean chose down to start the second. He quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead and turned back in on offense. Dean stepped back from two fast low Laird shots to maintain his 1-0 lead as the clock hit 1:25. As the clock moved down to the :50 mark, Dean continued to work Laird's shoulders but the Bronc was able to step back from the shots that Dean followed with. Dean led 1-0 after two. Laird chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 1-1 tie. Dean nearly took a 3-1 lead with a high double but Laird scrambled out of trouble and the bout continued tied 1-1 at the 1:10 mark. As the clock moved under :20, Dean worked a double leg into a scramble that nearly led to the winning takedown. But Laird was able to scramble his way to killing the clock and the bout moved to sudden victory tied 1-1. Laird came and forced a scramble that sent both wrestlers to the mat and Dean gave up the takedown to drop the 3-1 (sv) decision.

285: Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 2 at 285, took to the mat against Davis Szuba. Kerkvliet scored quickly, taking Szuba down off the opening whistle for an early 2-0 lead. He then went to work on top, looking for a chance to turn the Bronc to his back. Szuba fought off Kerkvliet's efforts at nearfall but the Lion built his riding time point well over 1:00 and forced a stall warning. Kerkvliet's strong ride lasted the entire period and led 2-0 with 2:47 in riding time after one. Kerkvliet chose down to start the second and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. Kerkvliet turned a low single into a second takedown and a 5-0 lead with 1:15 on the clock. Kerkvliet carried that lead into the third period. Szuba chose neutral to start the third period, but Kerkvliet quickly took him down and picked up a stall warning on the ride to lead 8-0. With riding time clinched (and nearing 5:00), Szuba escaped to an 8-1 score. Kerkvliet quickly took him down again to lead 10-1. Kerkvliet finished the bout on top and rolled to an 11-1 major with 5:31 in riding time.

