University Park, Pa. — No. 1 Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Oregon State (2-2) in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday, posting a lopsided 31-1 victory. Over 6,500 fans rocked Rec Hall as the Nittany Lions rolled over the Beavers in the ESPNU national telecast.

Penn State won nine of ten bouts to win its fourth-straight to start the season. The Nittany Lions won all four matches pitting ranked opponents against each other, led by Max Dean's win at 197.

Redshirt freshman Gary Steen battled No. 12 Brandon Kaylor tough in the dual's first bout but dropped a 4-0 decision as Oregon State took an early 3-0 lead. Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, used seven takedowns and over 2:00 in riding time to post a 17-8 major over Gabe Wisenhunt, giving Penn State a 4-3 lead. Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 9 at 141, used two takedowns to notch a strong 5-3 win over No. 24 Cleveland Belton to put Penn State up 7-3.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 17 at 149, extended Penn State's lead with a dominant win over Noah Tolantino. Van Ness notched two takedowns, an escape and had over 2:00 in riding time in the 6-1 win, putting Penn State up 10-3. Terrell Barraclough , ranked No. 30 at 157, controlled the action against Isaiah Crosby and rolled to an 8-4 win with 2:23 in riding time. Barraclough's victory gave Penn State a 13-3 halftime lead.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo , ranked No. 15 at 165, won Penn State's fifth straight bout in the dual to start the second half. He used a first period takedown to post a hard-fought 3-2 win over No. 24 Matthew Olguin. Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, rolled up six takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to post a 14-3 major decision over No. 28 Aaron Olmos. His win gave Penn State a 20-3 lead.

Aaron Brooks , ranked No. 1 at 184, did not wrestle and junior Donovon Ball got the call once again at 184. Ball used a takedown with :15 to post a thrilling 3-1 win and put the Nittany Lions up 23-3. Max Dean , ranked No. 5 at 197, dominated No. 11 Tanner Harvey in the dual's marquee match-up. Dean had two takedowns, an escape and 1:40 in riding time to roll to the 6-3 win. Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 1 at 285, ended the dual with a dominating 18-2 technical fall over J.J. Dixon (6:08). Kerkvliet's made the final 31-3 in Penn State's favor.

One extra bout was contested (an official NCAA match that counts towards records but NOT towards dual score) after the dual. Sophomore Aurelius Dunbar took on Oregon State's Graham Gambrall in an extra match at 157. Dunbar dropped a tough 4-3 decision on a late takedown by Gambrall. Penn State rolled up a 28-3 takedown advantage in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up four bonus points off a tech fall (Kerkvliet) and two majors (Bravo-Young, Starocci).

The Nittany Lions are now 4-0 on the year while Oregon State falls to 2-2. Penn State will head to New Orleans, La., for the 2022 Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 19-20. The two-day event will be held in the Morial Convention Center. The Nittany Lions will battle both Central Michigan (7 p.m.) and North Carolina (9 p.m.) on Monday, Dec. 19. The event continues on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with match-ups and times to be determined.

#1 Penn State 31, Oregon State 3

December 11, 2022 – Rec Hall – University Park, Pa.

125: #12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3

141: #9 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3 7-3

149: #17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3

157: #30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3

165: #15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2 16-3

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3 20-3

184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3

197: #5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3 26-3

285: #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3

Extra Matches (official NCAA matches, count towards wrestler records but NOT in dual score):

157: Graham Gambrall ORST dec. Aurelius Dunbar PSU, 4-3

Attendance: 6,511 (63rd-straight sellout in Rec Hall, 70th of 72 at home, inc. 7 of 9 in BJC)

Records: Penn State (4-0, 0-0 B1G); Oregon State (2-2)

Up Next for Penn State: Collegiate Wrestling Duals, Dec. 19-20, 2022, New Orleans, La.

DUAL MEET BOUT-BY-BOUT:

125: Gary Steen battled No. 12 Brandon Kaylor at 125. Steen set the tone offensively to start the bout, taking a couple high singles that Kaylor was able to step back from. Steen continued to shoot Kaylor backwards, forcing the ranked Beaver into a defensive posture as the clock hit 1:30. Kaylor took his first shot at 1:05 and Steen got hit with a stall warning despite his numerous early shots. Tied 0-0, Steen chose down to start the second stanza. The Lion freshman worked his way to hiss feet and nearly rolled his way out of control, but action slid out of bounds with Steen still on bottom. After a reset at 1:10, Kaylor was able to cement control of the Steen and finished the period on top with a second period rideout. Tied 0-0 but with 2:00 in riding time, Kaylor chose down to start the final period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Kaylor turned a high single into a takedown and a 3-0 lead at 1:05 and clinched the riding time point in the process. Steen was unable to work his way off bottom and dropped the 4-0 decision.

133: Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, met Gabe Wisenhunt. Wisenhunt took an early 2-1 lead with a fast takedown at 2:20 and then Bravo-Young went to work. The Nittany Lion turned a high single into a takedown and a 3-2 lead, cut Wisenhunt loose to a 3-3 score and went back to work on offense. Bravo-Young took a 5-3 lead at 1:33, cut the Beaver loose to a 5-4 score and then worked the outside circle for a third takedown and a 7-4 lead at 1:00. Bravo-Young fought off a solid Oregon State shot as the period wound down and led 7-5 with :40 in time after one. Trailing by two, Wisenhunt chose down to start the second period. Bravo-Young worked his riding time up over 1:00 while looking for back points. Wisenhunt escaped to a 7-6 score at 1:10 and Bravo-Young countered a slight shot to lead 9-7 with 1:10. Bravo-Young added two more takedowns in the period and carried a 13-8 lead with 1:58 in time into the third period. Bravo-Young chose down to start the third period and escaped to a 14-8 lead with 1:35 on the clock. Wisenhunt tried another high double but Bravo-Young deftly countered his way to a 16-8 lead. With riding time clinched, Bravo-Young spent the rest of the period trying to turn Wisenhunt for back points, but the Beaver was able to fight off the effort. Bravo-Young posted the 17-8 major with 2:38 in riding time.

141: Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 9 at 141, took on No. 24 Cleveland Belton. Bartlett and Belton battled through an even ninety seconds before Bartlett moved in on a high single. The Lion junior worked the move into control and a takedown to lead 2-1 after a quick Belton escape. Bartlett Bartlett countered a late Belton shot and nearly added a second takedown as the period ended, but time ran out and he settled for a 2-1 lead. Bartlett chose down to start the second stanza and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Bartlett controlled the action in the middle of the mat. He took a couple low singles that Belton backed away from as the clock hit :30. Trailing 3-1, Belton chose down to start the third period and escaped to a 3-2 score. Bartlett zipped into a low single at 1:10 and finished off the takedown to lead 5-2. The Lion junior kept offensive control as the clock hit :40 and then Belton escaped to a 5-3 score off a reset. Bartlett shot Belton backwards for the rest of the bout and posted a 5-3 win.

149: Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 17 at 149, met Noah Tolantino. Van Ness set a fast pace from the onset, taking numerous shots in the opening minute-plus while forcing Tolantino backwards. He used a strong low double for his first takedown at 1:28 and then went to work on top. Tolantino got to his feet at :45 but Van Ness scrambled his way through the move, maintaining control as his riding time moved over 1:00. Van Ness led 2-0 with 1:28 in riding time after one. Trailing 2-0, Tolantino chose down to start the second period. Van Ness added to his riding time edge. He broke Tolantino down to build up over 2:30 in riding time as the clock moved to 1:00. Van Ness cut Tolantino loose to a 2-1 score at :55 and then forced a scramble with a high shot. He steadily worked his way into control, but the clock hit 0:00 before he could finish off the takedown. Leading 2-1, Van Ness chose down to start the third period. He had riding time clinched. Van Ness steadily scrambled his way to his feet, and he escaped to a 3-1 lead. He then shot low and turned the shot into a takedown and a 5-1 lead. Van Ness forced a first stall warning at :25, finished the period on top, and rolled to the 6-1 win with 2:10 in riding time.

157: Terrell Barraclough , ranked No. 30 at 157, battled Isaiah Crosby. Barraclough and Crosby traded quick shots off the opening whistle, but action remained neutral. Barraclough took a high shot and Crosby countered to take control of the Lion's left leg. But Barraclough steadily worked his way into a stalemate with 1:50 on the clock. Barraclough continued to set the tempo on offense, shooting Crosby backwards. He turned a low single into a takedown at :25 and led 2-0. He finished the period in control and led by two after one. Leading 2-0, Barraclough chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead. Barraclough took a 5-0 lead with a strong high single, taking Crosby down at the 1:00 mark. He went to work on top, building up over 1:00 in riding time. He finished the period on top and led 5-0 with 1:20 in time after two. Crosby chose down to start the third period and escaped to a 5-1 score. Crosby forced a scramble with a high single, but Barraclough countered, moving around and behind the Beaver for another takedown and a 7-1 lead with 1:15 on the clock. With riding time clinched, Barraclough cut Crosby loose to a 7-2 score at :30 and began looking for a final takedown to clinch a major. Crosby countered a Barraclough shot for his first takedown as time ran out and Barraclough settled for a strong 8-4 win with 2:23 in riding time.

165: Alex Facundo , ranked No. 15 at 165, met No. 24 Matthew Olguin. The wrestlers spent the first minute-plus battling for control on the Lion logo. Facundo took a high single at 1:30 but Olguin was able to defend the effort and the match continued in a scoreless tie. Facundo continued to press on offense, turning a fast low single into a takedown and a 2-1 lead after a quick Olguin escape. Olguin then worked a single leg into a scramble on the edge of the mat. But Facundo was able to fight off the move over the period's final seconds to kill the clock. Trailing 2-1, Olguin chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 2-2 tie. Facundo paced the center circle, setting up his offense. He nearly connected on a shot at the :45 mark but Olguin slid back out of his grasp and the match moved on tied 2-2. Facundo continued to shoot Olguin into defense as the second period ended. Facundo chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 3-2 lead. Facundo worked the center circle as the clock hit :30 as neither man could break through on offense. The Nittany Lion worked a low shot into a scramble as time wound down, and while not scoring, secured the 3-2 victory.

174: Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, took on No. 28 Aaron Olmos. The duo battled evenly over the first minute as Starocci pressed Olmos to the outside circle. As the first period hit its midway point, Starocci turned a low single into a takedown and a 2-0 lead with 1:14 on the clock. Starocci cut Olmos loose at the 1:00 mark and went back to work on offense. He turned a strong low shot into a second takedown and a 4-1 lead with :38 left in the period. Starocci finished the period on top and led 4-1 with :49 in rind time after one. Starocci chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 5-1 lead. Starocci countered a slight Olmos shot and scrambled his way to another takedown and a 7-1 lead with 1:12 on the clock. He added one more takedown at the :30 mark, finished the period on top, and led 9-w with 1:17 in riding time after two. Olmos chose neutral to start the third period. Starocci countered an Olmos shot and took an 11-2 lead with another takedown. With 1:30 in riding time and 1:00 to wrestle, Starocci went to work trying to turn the Beaver for back points. He forced Olmos into a stall warning, then cut him loose to an 11-3 score on a reset. He rolled through another takedown to up his lead to 13-3 and finished on top. Starocci rolled to a 14-3 major with 2:32 in riding time.

184: Donovon Ball took on Jackson McKinney at 184. Ball and McKinney traded early shots in the first minute of the bout. The wrestlers worked on their feet on the Nittany Lion logo as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark. Ball took a solid double at the :25 mark but McKinney was able to play defense and the first period ended in a 0-0 tie. McKinney chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Ball paced the center of the mat, continuing to shoot McKinney backwards. Ball forced McKinney into a first stall warning at the 1:10 mark of the second period and continued to set the tempo on offense. Ball added two more solid shots to the period and trailed 1-0 after two. Trailing by one, Ball chose down to start the third period and steadily worked his way to an escape and a 1-1 tie with 1:33 on the clock. Ball continued to shoot on offense as McKinney backed away and the clock moved below :30. Ball turned a low single into a takedown and a 3-1 lead with :15 left in the bout. He finished the period on top and posted the thrilling 3-1 win.

197: Max Dean , ranked No. 5 at 197, battled No. 11 Tanner Harvey. Harvey nearly scored on a low shot off the opening whistle, but Dean was able to break free of the Beaver's grasp and stay neutral, keeping the bout scoreless in the opening minute. Dean settled in on offense, working Harvey's shoulders to the mat and rolling around him for a takedown and a 2-0 lead midway through the period. Dean worked up 1:00 in riding time before Harvey scrambled to an escape with :30 left, cutting Dean's lead to 2-1. Dean continued to control the action on his feet and led 2-1 after one. Up by one, Dean chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-1 lead. Dean connected on a low single and finished off the takedown to up his lead to 5-1 with 1:00 left in the period. Harvey escaped to a 5-2 score and Dean had 1:19 in riding time. Dean continued to press Harvey backwards and carried that lead and time into the third period. Harvey chose down to start the third period and scrambled to an escape and a 5-3 score with 1:30 on the clock (Dean had 1:40 in riding time). Dean fought off a Harvey shot, countering the action on the outside circle as the clock moved below the 1:00 mark and forcing a stalemate. Dean added 1:40 in riding time and rolled to a 6-3 win.

285: Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 1 at 285, faced off against J.J. Dixon. Kerkvliet scored quickly, blowing through a high double off the opening whistle to open up an early 2-0 lead. He went to work on top, building up his riding time while looking for a chance to turn Dixon for back points. Kerkvliet rolled Dixon to his back for four nearfall points and an 6-0 lead at 1:30. Kerkvliet maintained his control as the clock moved under 1:00, lifting Dixon off the mat and taking him back down to his stomach. Kerkvliet turned him once again for two more back points to up his lead to 8-0 as the period ended. Kerkvliet chose down to start the third period and worked his way to a reversal and a 10-0 lead at 1:35. Kerkvliet cut Dixon loose to a 10-1 score with 1:00 left in the middle, turned a low single into another takedown and led 12-1. Kerkvliet finished the period on top to carry that lead and 3:48 riding time into the second stanza. Dixon chose neutral to start the third and Kerkvliet blew through a blast double for another takedown and a 14-2 lead. The Nittany Lion junior added another quick takedown to lead 16-2 with clinched riding time. He finished off the bout with a final two-point turn to post the 18-2 technical fall at the 6:08 mark.

