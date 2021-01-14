University Park, Pa. – Penn State's amazing streak of having at least one playing selected in every National Women's Soccer League Draft to date is alive and well after Wednesday night's draft.

Senior captains Sam Coffey and Kerry Abello were selected. Coffey was selected with the 12th overall pick by the Portland Thorns and Abello was chosen with the 24th overall pick by the Orlando Pride.

Penn State is one of just three programs in college soccer to have a player selected in each NWSL draft.

"Congrats to Sam and Kerry as well as all of the players selected in the 2021 NWSL Draft," Penn State head coach Erica Dambach said. "We're excited to see what the future holds for these two, as well as our other seniors, as they chase their dreams of becoming professional athletes after they finish their careers in Happy Valley."

Coffey became the 14th Penn State player drafted into the NWSL in program history when the Thorns selected her with the 12th overall pick.

Coffey, who earned All-America honors in both 2019 and 2018, has been one of the most dynamic players in college soccer.

In her first season in Happy Valley in 2019, she finished second in the Big Ten in points (32) and netted 11 goals and added 10 assists and was named to the first team All-North Region and first team All-Big Ten teams.

Prior to her time at Penn State, Coffey played two seasons (2017-18) at Boston College, earning first team All-America honors in 2018 and was the ACC Midfielder of the Year.

"I am so honored to have been drafted tonight by the Portland Thorns. Though I never could've drawn up these exact circumstances, tonight fulfilled my lifelong dream of pursuing a professional soccer career. I am so thankful for this incredible opportunity," Coffey said. "With that being said, all of my focus now is on winning a national championship with my Penn State women's soccer family this spring."

Coffey is the latest Nittany Lion drafted by Portland as former Nittany Lion captain Emily Ogle was selected with the 24th overall selection by Portland in the 2019 draft. Coffey joins former Nittany Lions Raquel Rodriguez and Britt Eckerstrom who are currently rostered with the organization.

Senior Kerry Abello was the second Nittany Lion to hear her name called on draft night becoming the 15th Penn Stater to be selected to the NWSL in program history as the Orlando Pride selected her with the 24th overall pick.

"Being drafted tonight by the Orlando Pride is an incredible honor and has me feeling so humbled. I've aspired to play soccer professionally since I started attending NWSL games as a kid, and I am so thankful for the Pride Organization for bringing that dream to fruition," Abello said. "This opportunity also wouldn't be possible without my Penn State family. Right now, I am entirely focused and committed to helping this Penn State team reach our full potential this year as there's lot of work yet to do."

Abello, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, has been a staple of consistency for the Nittany Lions through her first three seasons in Happy Valley. She has appeared in 62 games with 43 starts in her career as a Nittany Lion.

The Batavia, Illinois native has scored 15 goals and added eight assists in her time in the Navy and White. Abello has earned All-North Region honors twice and been selected to a pair of All-Big Ten teams.

Abello joins former Nittany Lions Ali Krieger and Erin McLeod who are currently rostered with the Pride

Both Coffey and Abello plan to play for the Nittany Lions in the upcoming spring season.