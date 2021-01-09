State College, Pa - Penn State announced the hire of Mike Yurchich on Friday as the new offensive coordinator replacing Kirk Ciarrocca. Yurchich spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Texas. He becomes the fifth offensive coordinator under Franklin during his tenure at Penn State.

“First, I would like to thank Kirk for his contributions to our program last year. This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Franklin in a released statement.

Yurchich, a PSAC graduate and former California University of Pennsylvania quarterback, takes over the offense following a 4-5 season for the Nittany Lions.

Before spending the 2020 season in Austin, Yurchich was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Heisman finalist Justin Fields and the College Football Playoff finalist Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Nittany Lions look to revamp their offensive presence in the upcoming season.

“We are excited to have Mike join our staff. He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator. I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State,” Franklin said.

Yurchich looks to build on his 2020 season in Austin where the Longhorns ranked eighth in FBS scoring.