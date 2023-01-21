University Park, Pa. — Penn State (9-0, 2-0 B1G) dominated visiting Michigan (7-1, 2-1 B1G) 30-8 in front of a sold out Bryce Jordan Center crowd. Penn State won eight of 10 bouts, including three from Nittany Lion freshmen. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 17, 2023).

The dual meet was wrestled in front of 15,975 fans, the sixth-largest crowd in NCAA wrestling history for an indoor dual meet (and the sixth most in PSU history). The Nittany Lions hold the record for the largest crowd to ever see an indoor dual meet (15,998 on Feb. 10, 2018 vs. Iowa) and own eight of the top 10 indoor marks.

The dual meet began at 125 where Michigan's Jack Medley, ranked No. 23, posted a 19-3 technical fall over Penn State freshman Gary Steen at the 5:37 mark. Roman Bravo-Young , ranked No. 1 at 133, cut the Michigan lead to 5-3 with a 4-2 win over No. 12 Dylan Ragusin, using a full third-period rideout and 3:04 in riding time to seal the deal. Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 4 at 141, dominated No. 23 Cole Mattin in a 7-2 win, rolling up 1:43 in riding time and giving the Nittany Lions a 6-5 lead.

Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness , ranked no. 14 at 149, rolled up nearly 4:00 in riding time in a 14-4 major decision over Fidel Mayora. Van Ness' win put Penn State up 10-5. True freshman Levi Haines , ranked No. 17 at 157, sent the BJC sellout crowd to its feet with a takedown midway into extra time to post a 3-1 (sv) win over No. 10 Will Lewan. Haines' win gave Penn State a 13-5 lead at intermission.

Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo , the fourth freshman in Penn State's line-up and ranked No. 16 at 165, thrilled the Penn State faithful with a rousing win over No. 5 Cameron Amine to start the second half. Facundo used a first-period takedown and a late escape to send the bout to sudden victory and then, in the tie-breaker, controlled Amine longer and notched the 5-5 (TB1; RT crit.) victory. Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, added to Penn State's growing lead, notching a fall over No. 30 Max Maylor. Starocci got the pin at the 4:15 mark.

Aaron Brooks , ranked No. 1 at 184, dominated No. 9 Matt Finesilver. Brooks connected for six takedowns and rolled to a 14-4 major, putting Penn State on top 26-5. Max Dean , ranked No. 4 at 197, rolled up nearly 4:00 in riding time in a dominant 10-1 major over Brendin Yatooma to give the Nittany Lions a 30-5 lead. Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 1 at 285, gave up a late takedown to No. 2 Mason Parris and dropped a 3-1 decision in the dual's final bout. Penn State rolled to the 30-8 victory.

Penn State won the takedown battle 23-9. The Nittany Lions picked up six bonus points off a pin (Starocci) and three majors (Van Ness, Brooks, Dean).

The Nittany Lions are now 9-0, 2-0 B1G. Michigan falls to 7-1, 2-1 B1G. Penn State returns to action in two days, hosting Michigan State in Rec Hall at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

#1 Penn State 30, #14 Michigan 8

January 20, 2023 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, Pa.

125: #23 Jack Medley MICH tech fall Gary Steen PSU, 19-3 (TF; 5:37) 0-5

133: #1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU dec. #12 Dylan Ragusin MICH, 4-2 3-5

141: #4 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. #23 Cole Mattin MICH, 7-2 6-5

149: #14 Shayne Van Ness PSU maj. dec. Fidel Mayora MICH, 14-4 10-5

157: #17 Levi Haines PSU dec. #10 Will Lewan MICH, 3-1 (SV) 13-5

165: #16 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #5 Cameron Amine MICH, 5-5 (TB1; RT crit.) 16-5

174: #1 Carter Starocci PSU pinned #30 Max Maylor MICH, WBF (4:15) 22-5

184: #1 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. #9 Matt Finesilver MICH, 14-4 26-5

197: #4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. Brendan Yatooma MICH, 10-1 30-5

285: #2 Mason Parris MICH dec. #1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU, 3-1 30-8

Attendance: 15,975 (71st of 73 home sellouts, including 63 straight in Rec Hall and 8 of 10 in BJC)

Records: Penn State (9-0, 2-0 B1G); Michigan (7-1, 2-1 B1G)

Up Next for Penn State: home vs. Michigan State, Sunday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m. – Rec Hall

DUAL MEET BOUT-BY-BOUT:

125: Gary Steen battled No. 23 Jack Medley at 125. The first minute was wrestled in neutral with neither man finding an opening on offense. Medley worked Steen's shoulders to the mat at the 1:45 mark and steadily worked his way into control and a 2-0 lead. Steen escaped quickly to a 2-1 score but Medley quickly scored again and led 4-2 after a quick Steen escape. Medley picked up a third takedown to round out the period and led 6-2 after one. Medley chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 7-2 lead. He picked up a fourth takedown at the 1:30 mark and then turned Steen for four back points to lead 13-2 at 1:00. Steen escaped at :50 but Medley took him down again and led 15-3 with 2:06 in riding time after two. Steen chose down to start the third period but Medley quickly took him to his back for four points and a 19-3 tech fall at the 5:37 mark.

133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young took on No. 12 Dylan Ragusin at 133. Bravo-Young controlled the middle of the mat for the first minute-plus, looking to break through Ragusin's defense. Bravo-Young took a number of shots that forced the Wolverine to back away towards the outside circle. Bravo-Young took six shots in the first 2:30 and forced a stall warning at :30. Ragusin took a slight shot as the clock hit :10 and was awarded a takedown with :05 left. Bravo-Young, trailing by two, chose down to start the second period. He scrambled his way to a quick escaped and cut the lead to 2-1 and then connected on a single leg to take a 3-2 lead. He maintained control of the Wolverine for the rest of the period and carried that lead, plus 1:04 in riding time, into the third period. Ragusin chose down to start the third period. Bravo-Young controlled the action from the top position off the whistle. He worked his riding time up over 2:00 and maintained control as the clock moved below 1:00. He finished the period on top and rolled to the 4-2 win with 3:04 in riding time.

141: Beau Bartlett , ranked No. 4 at 141, met No. 23 Cole Mattin. Bartlett and Mattin battled evenly for the first 1:30 with Bartlett circling the middle of the mat and Mattin keeping his back to the outside circle. Mattin below through a high double at the 1:04 mark but Bartlett quickly countered his way to a takedown of his own to open up a 2-0 lead with :49 on the clock. The Nittany Lion finished the period on top and carried that lead into the second period. Bartlett chose down to start the second period, and then scrambled his way to a reversal after a Mattin lift to lead 4-0. Mattin escaped at 1:02 and Bartlett led 4-1. Trailing by three, Mattin chose down to start the third period. Mattin escaped to a 4-2 score and Bartlett quickly dove in on a low shot. He steadily worked his way into control for a takedown and a 6-2 lead with 1:20 left in the match. Bartlett put together a strong ride, building his riding time up over 1:00 and working the clock down below the :40 mark. Bartlett finished the period on top and, with 1:43 in riding time, posted the strong 7-2 win.

149: Shayne Van Ness , ranked No. 14 at 149, met Fidel Mayora. The duo battled evenly for nearly two minutes before Van Ness' offensive pressure allowed him to break through Michigan's defense for a takedown and a 2-0 lead. Van Ness controlled the action from the top position for the remainder of the period and carried that lead, with 1:14 in time, into the second period. Van Ness chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 3-0 lead while still maintaining over 1:00 in riding time. Van Ness worked the Wolverine to the mat for another takedown and a 5-0 lead with 1:20 left in the period. Van Ness rode Mayora out once more and led 5-0 with 2:27 in riding time after two periods. Mayora chose down to start the third period and Van Ness cut him loose, then worked a low shot into a takedown and a 7-1 lead. He cut the Wolverine again, took him down again, and led 9-2 at 1:30. Van Ness added fifth takedown to up his lead to 11-3 with clinched riding time. He forced Mayora into a stall warning, cut him loose to an 11-4 score, and finished the bout with a low double on the edge of the mat. That sixth takedown, and 3:43 in riding time, gave Van Ness a 14-4 major decision.

157: No. 17 Levi Haines met No. 10 Will Lewan at 157. The duo battled through an even minute with neither wrestler finding an opening on offense. Haines controlled the center circle, however, taking a flurry of singles with 1:45 on the clock, forcing Lewan backwards. The Penn State true freshman worked his offense on the Michigan senior, but Lewan was able to defend his way through a scoreless first period. Haines chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. Haines and Lewan battled in neutral over the next minute but Haines kept shooting the Wolverine backwards as the clock hit :50. The second period ended in neutral and Haines led 1-0 after two. Lewan chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 1-1 tie. Haines fought off a high Michigan shot at 1:45 and went back to work on offense. Haines continued to shoot and turned a high single into a scramble. But Lewan was able to work his way out of bounds, forcing a reset at 1:15. Lewan took a high double but Haines quickly forced a stalemate with :46 left in the match. Haines forced Lewan's back to the outside circle as the clock hit :10 and the bout moved to sudden victory. Lewan took a quick low shot and Haines deftly worked his way out of trouble. The Wolverine shot again and Haines rolled out of trouble, scrambling his way back to his feet at 1:02. Haines then connected on a high single, moved down and turned the shot into a takedown and a thrilling 3-1 (sv) win with :41 left in extra time.

165: No. 16 Alex Facundo battled No. 5 Cameron Amine at 165. Facundo and Amine worked neutral on the Lion logo over the first minute of the match. Facundo took a fast low shot at the 1:10 mark and turned it into a takedown and a 2-0 lead with 1:10 remaining the opening period. Amine tried to work his way to his feet but Facundo controlled the action on offense. Amine was able to escape to a 2-1 score with :30 on the clock. Facundo continued to take solid low singles and killed the clock with offense to lead by one after two. Amine chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 2-2 tie. Facundo continued to set the offensive pace as Amine backed away from a series of Lion shots. The Nittany Lion freshman forced Amine into a stall warning at :40 and nearly connected on a high double. Amine was able to defend the shot and the bout moved to the third period tied 2-2. Facundo chose down to start the third period and quickly escaped to a 3-2 lead. The clock hit the 1:00 mark with both men pacing on the Penn State logo, looking for an opening. Facundo took a high shot that Amine defended at :40. Facundo nearly gave up a takedown at the :20 mark, but the Lion continued to roll and scramble his way out of trouble. He finished off the flurry by sliding down to Amine's ankles and picked up a reversal with :02 left to take a 5-2 lead. Michigan, however, threw the challenge brick looking for an Amine takedown earlier in the scramble. The call was reversed and Amine was awarded the takedown (nullifying the reversal) for a 4-3 lead with :20 left. Facundo quickly got to his feet and escaped to a 4-4 tie with :10 left, sending the match to sudden victory. The duo battled evenly for the first minute of extra time. Facundo nearly locked up a high double with :30 left, but Amine was able to work his way out of trouble. A final Facundo shot was defended and the match moved to a first tie-breaker. Facundo chose down to start the tie-breaker and rolled his way to an escape in just :10. Amine was down next and Facundo controlled the action on top for :14 before Amine scrambled out of bounds, forcing a reset. Amine escaped to a 5-5 tie, but Facundo's work on top allowed him to hold a :06 riding time edge and post the rousing 5-5 (TB1; RT crit) victory.

174: Carter Starocci , ranked No. 1 at 174, met No. 30 Max Maylor. Starocci dominated the action early in the bout. The Nittany Lion took Maylor down quickly for a 2-0 lead, cut him loose and notched another takedown to open up a 4-1 edge. He then controlled action on top and worked his riding time edge over 1:00 before cutting Maylor loose. Starocci finished the period with a takedown and a rideout and led 6-2 with 1:47 in time. Maylor chose down to start the second period and Starocci went to work on top. The Nittany Lion junior wrenched Maylor's shoulders over and picked up the fall at the 4:15 mark.

184: Aaron Brooks , ranked No. 1 at 184, battled No. 9 Matt Finesilver. Brooks controlled the action from the onset, setting a fast tempo while working his offense. He turned a low single in a short scramble and a takedown to open up a 2-1 lead after a quick Finesilver escape. Brooks continued to work his offense. He took a high double from his knees at the :40 mark and turned it into an escaped and a 4-1 lead as the first period ended. Brooks chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 5-1 lead. The Lion senior continued to shoot, turned a high single into a takedown and a 7-1 lead with 1:11 on the clock, and then cut Finesilver loose again. Brooks forced Finesilver into a stall warning, then countered a slight Michigan shot for another takedown and a 9-2 lead with :30 on the clock. Brooks finished the period on top and carried that lead and 1:01 in riding time, into the third period. Finesilver chose down to start the third period and Brooks cut him to a 9-3 score. Brooks took an 11-3 lead with a fifth takedown, cut the Wolverine loose, and went back to work on offense. Brooks added a sixth takedown and finished the match no top. He added a riding time point off 1:51 in time, and rolled to a 14-4 major.

197: No. 4 Max Dean took on Brendin Yatooma at 197. Dean was aggressive from the opening whistle, forcing Yatooma backwards with offensive pressure and taking a 2-0 lead with a takedown just under a minute into the bout. Dean then went to work on top, looking for a chance to turn Yatooma. Dean was able to turn Yatooma for two back points as the period ended and led 4-0 with 2:09 in time after one. Dean chose down to start the second period and steadily worked his way to an escape and a 5-0 lead. The Lion senior took a high single that he turned into a takedown and a 7-0 lead. Dean controlled the action on top for the rest of the period and led 7-0 with 2:35 in time after two. Yatooma chose down to start the third period. Dean clinched the riding time with another strong ride, looking for a chance to turn Yatooma. With 1:10 left, Yatooma worked his way to his feet for an escape and a 7-1 score. Dean iced the major with a late takedown. His 3:53 in riding time gave the Lion senior a 10-1 major.

285: Greg Kerkvliet , ranked No. 1 at 285, faced off against No. 2 Mason Parris. Kerkvliet had the first scoring chance, taking a low shot at the 2:00 mark that Parris was able to turn into a stalemate and a reset. The top-ranked duo worked in neutral in the center of the mat. Kerkvliet took another high shot, forcing Parris to defend once more and the clock moved below :30. The bout moved to the second period tied 0-0. Parris chose down to start the second period and Kerkvliet worked to maintain offensive control. Parris was able to escape at the 1:24 mark to take a 1-0 lead and action moved to neutral. Kerkvliet took another low single that Parris turned into a stalemate with :32 left in the middle period. Trailing 1-0, Kerkvliet chose down to start the third period. He quickly escaped in just two seconds to tie the bout at 1-1. Kerkvliet then fought off a solid Parris shot to keep the bout tied. Kerkvliet was hit for stalling after the escape, however, the bout's first warning. Kerkvliet took a low shot and Parris countered for a takedown and a 3-1 lead with :45 on the clock. The Nittany Lion was unable to break free of Parris' control and dropped the 3-1 decision.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.