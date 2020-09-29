The NFL has had it’s first Covid-19 outbreak forcing the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings to shut down their facilities until further notice. The Titans had three players and five members of team personnel test positive Tuesday morning. The Vikings, who recently played the Titans on Sunday had no positive tests as of now but closed facility operations until all testing is administered and results are confirmed.

The Titans released a statement on Tuesday saying “Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow”.

Under the NFL’s Covid-19 policy, players who test positive can return to the team when

a.) ten days have passed since the initial positive test

b.) five days have passed since the initial positive and the player receives two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart within a five day span

The Titans are slated to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday while the Vikings are scheduled to travel to Houston. No decision on schedule adjustments, if any, has been made yet.