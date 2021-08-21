New Jersey Day 3 LLWS

Williamsport, Pa. -Joey DiMeo lived the Little League dream as he connected with a grand slam in the fifth inning of New Jersey's elimination game against Connecticut. 

New Jersey advanced with an 11-4 win over Connecticut to advance. 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!