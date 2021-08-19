Williamsport, Pa. -Nebraska played shocker on the opening day of the Little League World Series as it claimed a 5-2 victory over New Jersey.
breaking
Nebraska shines in Game 3 of the Little League World Series with 5-2 win over New Jersey
Brett Crossley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Lycoming County Court rules in favor of Little League, but not without strong words which could prove troubling
-
State police investigating drowning death of toddler in Upper Fairfield Township
-
Hughesville woman sentenced to prison for abuse of three-year-old
-
Charges pending for Union County man allegedly caught masturbating in his vehicle
-
Williamsport woman charged with felony forgery, removing $28,000 from children’s investment accounts
-
Cocaine discovered on woman after she allegedly pushed a police officer
-
Union County woman accused of poisoning husband has preliminary hearing Monday
-
Children and Youth called to Loyalsock residence after children seen leaning out a two-story window
-
Three shots fired at vehicle; woman taken into custody Tuesday in Montoursville
-
Man attempts to buy beer using charity donations at Sheetz: PSP Montoursville