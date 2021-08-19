Nebraska Game 3 LLWS

Williamsport, Pa. -Nebraska played shocker on the opening day of the Little League World Series as it claimed a 5-2 victory over New Jersey. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!