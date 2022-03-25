Before you confirm your Friday night parlays and place your wagers on tonight’s NCAA Sweet 16 matchups, take a peek at the calendar. There are many national days of recognition nowadays, but today’s national day could prove symbolic to some.

March 25 is National Peacock Day, a random day to many, but what could be an omen to the sporting world of the potential upset to come from the Saint Peters Peacocks. The timing couldn’t work out better for a team running on pure grit and energy in the world of sports where superstitions run rampant.

The Peacocks shocked the world with a first round upset of number 2 seeded Kentucky 85-79, and followed that up two days later with a 70-60 win over 7 seeded Murray State. The Peacocks became just the third team to ever make the Sweet 16, joining the ranks of Florida Gulf Coast University, and Oral Roberts.

The peacock is said to symbolize good luck. Saint Peter's has a chance to prove that symbol true tonight with an upset of 3 seeded Purdue. On Friday night, the Peacocks could become the first ever 15 seed to advance to the Elite 8. Tip off is at 7:09 pm.



