Williamsport, Pa. – Millionaire wrestlers Cael Nasdeo and Riley Bower both took their places on the podium Saturday in Hershey to dawn medals signifying their season achievements.

The sophomore Nasdeo finished second in the state at 106 lbs, while the Junior Bower took sixth place at 145.

“I’m still motivated and playing that finals match in my head and I’m just ready to get back to work and try to win it next year,” Nasdeo said.

The Sophomore was the first Williamsport wrestler to make the state finals since 1995. While Nasdeo is already looking ahead and prepping to improve on his incredible season he is taking time to reflect on his accomplishments.

“I was pretty upset, but I thought I kept my emotions together pretty well and got over it fast. I’m still a little upset but hungry about it, but I wrestled my hardest and gave it my all and that’s all I could ask for,” said Nasdeo in response to finishing second just one year after he did not make the state tournament.

Bower also took a step forward in his achievements after losing in the blood round at Hershey a year ago. Bower like his teammate can’t help but feel the urge to get back to work and take yet another step in his athletic career.

“Every year I saw something I need to improve on. Each year I take a step forward and get to see how hard I’ve been practicing in the mat room. Freshman year I worked hard but I wasn’t that motivated. Both last year and this year I’ve stepped it up,” said Bower. “It’s my last year I want first place. I’m going for first,” he added.

The Junior wrestler is now Bucknell-bound, where he will wrestle with his twin brother Braden. Braden, who is coming off an injured Sophomore season fell just short of making the state tournament, but he was there to cheer on his brother.

“I was definitely proud him,” Braden Bower said of his brother. “I can’t wait to get out there with him for the competition and reaching goals that we haven’t yet next year.”

When asked if his sixth place finish would motivate his brother more, Riley had a positive response. “Yes, he definitely doesn’t want me picking on him as much,” he said, while laughing.

Head Coach Brian Nasdeo not only got to witness two of his Millionaire wrestlers reach the podium, but as a father, he got a front row seat to his sons biggest athletic accomplishment to date.

“Cael is very self motivated. He’s not doing it to get accolades. He’s driven by his goals,” said Brian Nasdeo.

Nasdeo lauded the boys and the whole Williamsport wrestling team as a whole as team competition is still yet to come and there is still work to be done.

Nasdeo just last week was chosen as the District IV Class AAA Coach of the Year. In addition to Nasdeo, Drew Dickey was named assistant Coach of the Year and Keith Seagraves was named the Junior High Coach of the Year.

“It’s more about the boys than anything that I’m doing. They’re the ones putting serious work in but my staff is unbelievable. They spend a lot of volunteer time throughout the spring, summer, fall, and they’re there for everything. I’m blessed by them,” Brian Nasdeo said. “The great thing about it is these boys know it and they’re truly appreciative of it. I have guys that volunteer and assist further down the line that don’t get recognized by these awards that are every bit deserving.”

Brian Nasdeo’s wrestlers were sure to praise him for the work as well as the help he contributed to ensuring the team could reach the pivotal point they’re at to achieve success.

“He’s focused and he studies his stuff and knows what to do. He knows how to run a practice and prepare our bodies so we can wrestle those tough matches,” Riley Bower said of Nasdeo.

Cael Nasdeo soaked up every second of being able to hug his father instantly after making the state final. “It took a lot of hard practices, a lot of double practices and getting up in the morning and going for a workout to get my weight down. I love it, he definitely pushes me the hardest. Sometimes we have our differences but I feel way more confident with him in my corner.”

“It was fun to watch and I’m happy to be a part of it” said Brian Nasdeo. “They’ve always been two of the hardest if not the hardest workers that are on the team. It’s really not a surprise that those two are experiencing a lot of success.”

Williamsport now looks to continue preparing for team competition eager to secure more medals on the season.