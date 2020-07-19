Annual awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2019-20 Penn State men’s basketball team received a Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as announced earlier this week.

Created by the NABC Committee on Academics, these awards recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.

This is the NABC’s eighth year of presenting Team Academic Excellence Awards and Penn State’s first appearance on the list.

As announced on July 15, three Nittany Lions, Stephen Beattie, John Harrar and Kyle McCloskey earned spots on the NABC Honors Court as upperclassmen with cumulative grade-point averages above 3.2.

Beattie, Myreon Jones and McCloskey were named Big Ten Distinguished Scholars for the 2019-20 academic year while Beattie, John Harrar, Jones and McCloskey were all named to the Academic All-Big Ten list.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.