Williamsport, Pa. — Two games in two days had no effect on the Mountain region as the offense continued to produce.

Eight hits were backed up by three pitchers who combined to strikeout six batters. It all resulted in a 7-1 victory for Henderson Little League over the Midwest region.

Nolan Gifford and Jaxson McMullin both scored in the first inning to put Mountain up two runs early. McMullin started the game for Mountain and put Midwest down in order to start the first inning.

McMullin gave up back-to-back singles to open the second inning. Mason Kirchner hit a run home to cut the Mountain led in half. William Korbl was caught attempting to go home on a passed ball to end the inning.

Gifford hit a home run in the fourth inning and McMullin scored on an RBI single from JoeJoe Carque.

The Midwest was retired in order in the fifth. The Mountain then responded with three runs in the fifth to put the game away. Logan Levasseur scored after reaching on a single. Mason Walther and Liam Wells both reached on fielder choice’s, eventually scoring to set the final tally.

The loss eliminates the Midwest from the Little League World Series.

Mountain 7, Midwest 1

MW 010 000—1 4 1

MT 200 23X—7 8 1

Reese Evenson, Mason Kirchner (5), and Jackson Molden. Jaxson McMullin, Logan Levasseur (3), Liam Wells (6), and Nolan Gifford.

Top Midwest hitters: William Korbl, 1-2, run. Top Mountain hitters: Logan Levasseur 1-2, 2B, run; Nolan Gifford 1-3, HR, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Midwest 1-2. Mountain 2-1.

