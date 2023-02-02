Mount Carmel, Pa. — For years, Lisa Varano has put every player and coach in front of her, letting their work and commitment to Mount Carmel’s program shine.

Her leadership and guidance have led many players to succeed at the next level. On Wednesday, as the Red Tornadoes took on Loyalsock, she earned her 300th win in program history, thanks to a tremendous performance from some of her most successful players.

Varano captured the night and win with a 45-20 victory over the Lancers as the hometown crowd honored the longtime head coach for her accomplishment.

“There’s probably been that many special people along the way,” Varano said when asked about the milestone victory. “It really is incredible. I feel very blessed to be here. I didn’t do it. It’s really the girls who have played. I have the best coaching staff in the state. They are part of that. I just feel very fortunate.”

The Mount Carmel girls opened like they wanted one for their coach, scoring the first 16 points before a free throw from Loyalsock ended the scoring drought.

Jenna Pizzoli scored 14 in the opening quarter as the Red Tornadoes took home the historic win by a 25-point margin.

“They are those type of girls, they are so unselfish,” said Varano when asked if the players opened with a little more spark. “They may have. Probably.”

With a smile across her face, Varano acknowledged the girls' performance on the night and thanked them one more time.

“They play with such heart and desire,” Varano said. “Whatever it was, I’ll take it bottled.”

Anticipation built throughout the second half as Mount Carmel, led by Pizzoli’s 21 points on the night, stymied Loyalsock’s offense through the final 16 minutes. The stingy defense was complimented by Pizzoli and Mount Carmel's consistent offense, racking up transition layups and points throughout the game.

“We knew it was our coach’s 300th win, we were pretty pumped up for it,” Pizzoli said. “She does everything for us. Anything you can think of she does. We really wanted to get it for her tonight.”

Making four three-pointers in the first quarter, Pizzoli looked determined to get the win for Varano herself.

Pizzoli led the charge throughout the opening half, scoring 14 points en route to posting her game-high total. Sensing the offense was flowing through Pizzoli, her teammates were quick to dish the ball out for looks behind the three-point arc.

“It definitely helps a lot, especially coming out and hitting them right off the bat,” Pizzoli said. “Once you hit those everybody is coming up and telling you to keep shooting. It’s really the best feeling in the world.”

Energy surrounded the game as Varano’s history-making victory hung in the balance.

A second quarter meltdown doomed Loyalsock in the first meeting. Already sporting a six-point lead, the Red Tornadoes outscored the Lancers 11-5 in the second. It was enough to keep a lead into the third, before matching Loyalsock for 15 points in the fourth for a 56-42 victory.

With a 24-1 lead after the first quarter, Mount Carmel wasn’t going to need a meltdown of any time to top the Lancers Wednesday night.

Varano was the story for the night as she pushed her stellar career record to 300 wins against just 64 losses.

Becoming the first coach in MCA history to accumulate 300 wins in one sport, Varano stands alone in the history of the program. As if she needed another notch on her belt, Varano earned a major one with the team’s victory Wednesday night against Loyalsock.

Humble and always wanting her team in front, Varano shied away from questions directed at her accomplishments. When they were able to get through, Varano was quick to appreciate the situations and opportunities that have carried her to such heights.

Mount Carmel 45, Loyalsock 20

LOY 1 8 7 4—20

MCA 24 6 15 0—45

Loyalsock (20)

Natayah Abdul-hakim 1 2-3 4; Julianna Ellis 2 0-1 4; Hazel Zajack 0 0-1 0; Bella Mileto 0 0-0 0; Anna Luxenberger 0 1-2 1; Chloe Kennedy 3 0-0 7; Izzy Dadzie 0 2-2 2. Totals 7 5-9 20.

Mount Carmel (45)

Ava Champman 2 0-1 4; Jenna Pizzoli 8 0-0 21; Karli Berkoski 1 0-1 3; Abby Klokis 0 0-0 0; Sydney Reed 0 2-2 2; Rach Witkoski 1 0-0 2; AnaGrace Renno 0 0-1 0; Katie Witkoski 3 0-0 7; Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 4-7 45.

3—Point Goals: Loyalsock—1 (Kennedy). Mount Carmel—7 (Pizzoli 5, Berkoski, Witkoski).

Records: Loyalsock 11-5. Mount Carmel 16-2.

Next: Southern Columbia at Loyalsock, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Hughesville at Mount Carmel, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

