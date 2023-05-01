Mill Hall, Pa. – Clinton County Speedway officials were forced to cancel the Friday night racing program due to rain that started in the morning and continued through the evening hours.

The Speedway staff is preparing for this coming Friday night’s racing program presented by Bob Boob and Century 21 First Choice Realty. The Limited Late Models will be the featured division as Matt Adams from York will try to earn his second career victory. Adams and Andrew Yoder had an epic battle that resulted in an emotional win for Adams in front of a packed crowd on April 21.

In addition to the Late Model, the Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, and the 4- Cylinders will be on the card. Johnny Bouse of Hughesville and Jeffrey Weaver of Lock Haven have each won two races in their respective divisions, the Pro Stocks and 270 Micro Sprints. In 4-Cylinder competition, Larry Beachel and Blake Snyder have each secured wins so far this season.

Kids Powerwheels racing will take place during intermission. Any make or model of a battery-powered powerwheels-like-vehicle can compete. Kids must also wear a bike helmet. The always popular event allows kids to take one lap around the speedway.

The Clinton County Speedway is celebrating its 35th season of racing action at the 1/3 mile oval. Several high profile events are on the schedule, including NASCAR legend Kenny Schrader in September.

For a complete list of race events and the latest speedway information, visit the speedway’s website at clintoncountyspeedway.com or follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

