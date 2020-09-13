Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Montoursville - Throughout all four quarters of Montoursville’s opening night game against Midd-West, a lone woman on the visiting sideline yelled as she sat by herself.

She was the focus of the Mustang’s sideline and talked about on Montoursville’s sideline as she cheered throughout the Warrior’s 56-7 win.

Any other year she would have been another face in the crowd, passionate about her favorite high school team.

But Friday, she was alone as fans were spaced out on the bleachers.

It seemed weird at times to listen to this lady shout through the relative silence of a football stadium. The band would kick in occasionally. A call from the field or a coach questioning an official would interrupt her passion - but for the most part, she continued throughout the contest.

The new normal of high school sports means the old ones might seem out of place.

It took a lot to get on the field Friday. It might be the last time for some players. These days, things change quickly.

“It’s a unique process,” Montoursville coach JC Keefer said Friday after the game. “Until this morning, I didn’t really know if we would be playing and I’ve never had those emotions before. It was fun to get out here.”

Keefer watched this week as area schools like Loyalsock and South Williamsport postponed their games. One of the Warriors biggest rivals in Southern Columbia postponed its game against Mount Carmel.

“It was a different week, but even the preseason leading into it was different,” Keefer said. “My message to our kids before the game was, ‘There are some other young men who have worked really hard and don’t have the opportunity you guys have tonight.’ It's hard. I live in Loyalsock and I know a lot of those kids. I know people in South Williamsport. Those are the two closest to home for us, but it’s difficult for those kids. My heart goes out to them.”

With all the news traveling around, Keefer said it didn’t even feel like a season until Friday, when he was finally able to make his way through his pregame routine.

“That’s when I know it’s time to crank it up,” Keefer said. “I’ll be honest with you, everyday this week I was just hoping I didn’t get a phone call saying somebody was sick. All those things the other local schools are experiencing.”

The initial walk into Montoursville’s stadium Friday brought back all the memories of what sports looked like. Parents slowly shuffled into their seats sporting the Mustang’s black and blue combination or Montoursville’s home colors of blue and gold.

Pockets of the bleachers looked empty as fans attempted to cheer through masks. Once the players were on the field, the normal rhythm of a Friday night under the lights started to develop.

“It really means a lot to us seniors,” Montoursville receiver/defensive back Dillon Young said. “We even have some seniors who are coming out for the first time since middle school. It’s something to get used to with all the masks, but at this point, we are just doing whatever we can to get in another season of football.”

Schedules will continue to be adjusted as fall season progresses.

This week, Muncy and Warrior Run felt the ultimate up and down ride as games were postponed Tuesday and picked up Thursday. Both teams found out they would play Friday night, practiced Thursday, and kicked off the season the next day.

Teams across the district have been forced to adjust, but practice has been one of the biggest changes - especially for football. Typically, teams practice in full game sets or breakdown into smaller seven-on-seven groups to simulate teams. Those drills have been changed to fit into social distancing guidelines.

“We have about five or six seven-on-sevens to see where we are offensively,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “Our quarterbacks can get some timing down working with the receivers. It gets our quarterback a look at another defense and we didn’t have that opportunity this year. It’s simply hard to get game ready in that environment, but it’s the same for everybody.”

Teams will adjust. Some might face difficult decisions moving forward. Still, Friday night under the lights will still give people the chance to cheer and forget about everything.