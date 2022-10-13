Catawissa, Pa. — A late season matchup pitted a two-time defending State Champion against a team just two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season.

The Warriors have a slew of young talent littered throughout their team. Southern Columbia entered Wednesday night’s match with experience and the hardware to back it up.

It was a gem in the middle of the Catawissa as the two teams kicked off a highly anticipated match less than ten miles from the park entrance to Knoebles Amusement Resort.

Bryn Jacopetti to Nyla Kutney became Montoursville’s go-to combination as the Warriors took on Southern Columbia Wednesday with a perfect 16-0 record on the line.

[Scroll to bottom for photo gallery]

The junior duo combined to score a pair of first half goals with Jacopetti recording the assists both times. Kutney’s two scoring effort stood behind a stiff defensive effort as the Warriors defeated Southern Columbia 2-1 for their seventeenth win over the season.

“We knew team was a good team and we had to come in and fight,” Kutney said. “We weren’t just going to walk off with a win. I’m glad we all played together and did well.”

Montoursville displayed an effort that was completed throughout the game. The offense always balanced the defense.

In the first half Southern Columbia posted just one shot as Montoursville’s offense controlled possession. In the second half, the Warriors’ defense shined as it contained an aggressive push by Southern Columbia.

“We picked it up in the second half,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “It was a tale of two halves. We were a little flat in the first and didn’t play our game. The second half we came out and played out game.”

The Tigers posted three shots in the second half with two nearly tying the game. Loren Gehret scored on a long set piece to cut the deficit to a single goal with 25 minutes to play.

Southern Columbia will collectively lick its wounds as it prepares for a Saturday night tilt against Danville. Montoursville will looked to closeout the perfect regular season Saturday morning at Athens.

“We want the Danville game very bad,” Stine said. “We should have had that game the first time, but give Danville credit too. They fought and tied that one back up.”

Danville scored three goals in the second to tie Southern Columbia early in the season. Saturday will give the Tigers one more chance to claim victory over the Ironmen.

As for Wednesday’s contest, Montoursville controlled possession except for a push by Loren Gehret with just about 12 minutes left in the half. Gehret got behind the defense and beat her mark for a one-on-one chance against Kierstyn Dawes.

Gehret went directly at Dawes, who fell to her knees as she anticipated a low ball. The Montoursville keeper guessed correctly as Gehret’s attempt crashed into her body for a save.

“We didn’t make a separate plan for her,” Montoursville coach Vic Gorini said. “We play a pressure and support system. Obviously, we want to find her and know where she is at all times. We just played our traditional defensive scheme.”

Peyton Wislowski missed on a clear attempt at the net with just seven minutes left to play. Gehret was finally able to get some space for a cross into the box directly to Wislowski.

The attempt missed high as Wislowski could only look on with her hands crossed on top of her head. It was a good chance for Southern Columbia, which finished with just three shots on goal.

“I would say we dominated the second half of that game,” Stine said. “Had we played two halves like we did the second one, it would have been a different outcome.”

Gehret wouldn’t be stopped in the second half when she connected with a long ball just past mid field. She positioned the ball exactly how she wanted and put the direct kick on target to cut Montoursville’s lead in half.

It continued a season-long trend of Gehret making games interesting. She not only makes Southern Columbia’s offense dangerous from anywhere on the field; she makes key plays to keep the team involved throughout the game.

Montoursville’s defense was outstanding throughout the game as it limited Southern Columbia’s typically dominant offense to quick bursts that shut down with little effort. Gehret’s breakaway for the shot attempt on goal was the lone scoring chance the Tigers were credited for in the opening 40 minutes.

Peyton Wislowski did a good job in the early portions of the half creating pressure from the wing. She put a few quick moves on defenders to create space and push scoring balls into the box.

Wislowski broke away in the opening ten minutes and appeared to have a chance at putting a ball into the box. She beat her mark for a crossing chance, but no Tigers were there for an attempt at the goal.

Montoursville earned its first corner of the match just past the 15-minute mark. The pressure didn’t result in the chance, but it did help set Jacopetti up for a quick, low cross into the box.

The ball passed through two Southern Columbia defenders as it found the mark in Kutney’s foot. It wasn’t much for the junior to boot home the chance and give Montoursville the first goal of the night.

“We’ve been playing together since AYSO and it’s easy to just know where she is going to be,” Jacopetti said. “We practiced together for a long time and have had that connection. It’s just easy to know.”

Montoursville 2, Southern Columbia 1

MTV 2 0—2

SCA 0 1—1

Goals: MTV—Nyla Kutney (Bryn Jacopetti), 16:28; MTV—Nyla Kutney (Bryn Jacopetti), 31:05; SCA—Loren Gehret (unassisted), 54:17.

Shots: MTV—13; SCA—4. Shots on goal: MTV—9; SCA—3. Corners: MTV—10; SCA—0. Saves: MTV—(Kierstyn Dawes), 2; SCA—(Quinn Johnston), 7. Fouls: MTV—8; SCA—10. Cards: MTV—none; SCA—Emma Myers, yellow, 15:29.

Records: Montoursville 17-0. Southern Columbia 10-3-1.

Next: Montoursville at Athens, Saturday, 11 a.m. Danville at Southern Columbia, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.