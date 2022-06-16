MontogmerySoftballChamps_2022.jpg

Montgomery girls softball team celebrates their championship win, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

 Brett Crossley

Montgomery, Pa. — It's a dream come true for Montgomery softball team, who defeated District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic at Penn State’s Beard Field.

The team secured the PIAA Class A State Championship in a 5-1 win.

Stay tuned — full story to come!

