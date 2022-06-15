Montgomery, Pa. — Every day that Montgomery coach Chris Glenn gets a chance to remind his team about being the 2019 runner-up in the District 4 Class A Championship, he does it.

Montgomery won the District 4 Championship this year, but Glenn said that didn’t stop him from continuing to wear his old, battered shirt from the 2019 season. It’s motivation for the Red Raiders, who take on District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic tomorrow at Penn State’s Beard Field for the PIAA Class A State Championship.

It might be the first time in the school’s history to compete for a state championship in softball, but the girls representing Montgomery have had enough of the runner-up shirts and banners.

“I wear that to give them incentive,” Glenn said. “We don’t want anymore runner-up shirts.”

Montgomery’s first step at getting rid of the old stuff was a showdown with Cowanesque Valley for the District 4 Class A Championship. The Red Raiders defeated Cowanesque Valley 5-1, earning a trip the PIAA Class A playoffs to face Tri-Valley in a rematch of the quarterfinals in 2021. Tri-Valley won that matchup 4-3 over the Red Raiders.

Montgomery avenged its 2019 loss in the District 4 final with its win over Cowanesque Valley. The next step for the Red Raiders was knocking off Tri-Valley in the opening round of states.

“We knew we would have to face them if we won the district,” Glenn said. “We knew we wanted to face them. That’s who we wanted.”

Glenn, while rocking the 2019 runner-up shirt, described the team after the loss to close out the 2021 season.

“It was disappointing for about ten minutes then the girls were asking about what they had to do to get back to there,” Glenn said. “That’s just the attitude they have.”

The Red Raiders avenged the loss with a 1-0 win in nine innings as what seemed like the entire Montgomery community lined along the fences at Central Columbia.

“It meant a lot to us,” senior pitcher Faith Persing said. “We didn’t want to go in confident or cocky, but we knew if we got over that first hurdle, we had a good shot at getting to the final. It was a mental game for sure.”

The cheering fans, holding signs with painted faces to show support, erupted at the conclusion as Montgomery knocked off the team that ended its season just a year earlier.

“They were the team that beat up last year,” Glenn said. “It was an extra special opportunity to come back and play them. It didn’t disappoint. It was a great game.”

The small community rallied around the team after the disappointment of 2021, holding a parade as players returned from Bloomsburg a little dispirited, but with adrenaline coursing through them.

“They are 100 percent behind these kids win, lose, or draw,” Glenn said of the community. “They are supportive and thankful for the run they’ve got to be a part of with the team and cheer for them.”

Montgomery has received special performances and individual efforts from every player on the team throughout the season. In Monday’s semifinal win over Glendale, Kaylie Snyder, who overcame an injury to her hand in the opening round of the state tournament, made a charging grab on a line drive to help Persing close out the win. She also scored twice.

“I don’t think she likes seeing anybody out there in her position,” Glenn said of Sndyer fighting through the injury. “She worked hard to get back out there. They are all very resilient and everybody works together.”

A big piece of that work is Persing, who pitched a shutout and hit a three-run home run in Monday’s win over Glendale.

Persing has been instrumental in the Red Raiders’ success throughout the season, pitching 124.2 innings in 22 appearances.

It’s not just quantity that makes her so good. The Red Raider senior fanned 234 batters against just 20 walks.

“Coming up short last year and being able to make it to the state championship with this group of girls is just amazing,” Persing said. “It shows our hard work has paid off.”

The team is pushing to earn the school’s first state championship in softball. With the support of parents, the community, and each other, Montgomery stands a good chance at breaking through to reach that goal Thursday morning.

They also stand a good chance of making Glenn upgrade his shirt.

