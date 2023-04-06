"Little League Days" are set to return this season, providing Little League players a chance to experience professional baseball first-hand.

The special opportunity is made possible through a partnership between Major League Baseball (MLB) and Little League.

“Little League Days” allow local youth baseball and softball players to experience a Major League Baseball game at a ballpark near them. This year, nearly all 30 MLB clubs will be opening their ballparks to provide memorable opportunities and experiences the players will carry with them for a lifetime.

“For many young children, having the opportunity to attend a Major League Baseball game is an experience that is remembered for the rest of their lives, whether it is their first time at the stadium or hundredth time watching a game,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

“The exclusive opportunities that these Little League Days provide to our programs is what makes our relationship so special with MLB and we are thankful to everyone at Major League Baseball and all the affiliated clubs for providing this opportunity once again this season.”

While each club’s Little League Days are set to be unique, many will provide discounted tickets for Little Leaguers, the opportunity to use tickets as fundraisers, and the chance for a special on-field experience.

For more information on 2023 MLB Little League Days, and to find an event near you, visit MLB.com/LittleLeague.

