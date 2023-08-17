Williamsport, Pa. — The second and third innings were not kind to the team representing the New England region at the 2023 Little League World Series.

The Northwest scored two in the second and another six in the third to capture a 10-0 win over New England on the second day of the Series. The game only lasted four innings.

“Hats off to our guys top-to-bottom they all had good at bats,” Northwest manager Christian Shewey said. “They went deep in counts. For us, making them throw pitches is part of the game.”

Northwest's Matthew Fischer and Brett Taylor opened the second with consecutive singles. They would become the first and second runs for the Northwest thanks to a single from Rylan Jackson. A pair of fielder’s choices and a strikeout ended the inning, but not before the Northwest took a two-run lead.

The Northwest was able to gain separation from the opposition with six runs on four hits, an error, and walk. Nolan Chang drove two home with a single and Sam Santos got the offense going with a lead-off single.

Trey Kirchoff earned the win with a one-hit complete game effort. He finished with eight strikeouts in four innings.

“For my past few pitching performances, I have been doing great,” Kirchoff said. “I went into this game confident and ready to pitch.”

Northwest 10, New England 0 (4 innings)

NW 026 2—10 9 0

NE 000 0—0 1 4

Trey Kirchoff and Nathan Ehrlichman.

Kayden Oliver, Caleb Barker (4), and Mason Amergian.

WP: Kirchoff. LP: Oliver.

Top Northwest hitters: Nolan Chang 2-3, 2B, run, 2 RBI; Matthew Fischer 2-2, 2 runs, RBI. Top New England hitters: Alex Hanlon 1-1.

Records: Northwest 1-0. New England 0-1.

