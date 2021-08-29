Williamsport, Pa. -Michigan scored three in the first and the pitching held to defeated Ohio 5-2 and win the Little League World Series.
Michigan wins the 2021 Little League World Series title with 5-2 victory over Ohio
Brett Crossley
