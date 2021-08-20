Williamsport, Pa. -It was a good start to the 2021 Little League World Series for Michigan as it opened with a 8-0 win over Florida.
It was the first shutout for Michigan since the 1959 Little League World Series.
Williamsport, Pa. -It was a good start to the 2021 Little League World Series for Michigan as it opened with a 8-0 win over Florida.
It was the first shutout for Michigan since the 1959 Little League World Series.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.