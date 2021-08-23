Cameron Thorning Michigan LLWS Day 5

Williamsport, Pa. -Cameron Thorning picked up the save and hit a grand slam to help Michigan take down Texas 6-5. 

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!