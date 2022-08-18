South Williamsport, Pa. — Mexico scored six runs on five hits to defeat Puerto Rico 6-1 on the second day of the 2022 Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Mexico scored two runs in first, third, and fourth to takedown Series newcomer Puerto Rico.

Mexico 6, Puerto Rico 1

PR 010 000—1 2 1

MEX 202 20X—6 5 1

Julian Estrada, Fabian Ruiz (1), Josniel Alicea (5), and James Morales. Miguel Padilla, Ivan Cuesta (5), and Fernando Garcia.

WP: Padilla. LP: Estrada.

Top Puerto Rico hitters: Yosniel Rosario 1-2, 2B, run. Top Mexico hitters: Miguel Padilla 2-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI; David Zarate 2-3, HR, 2B, 2 runs, RBI.

Records: Puerto Rico 0-1. Mexico 1-0.

