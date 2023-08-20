Williamsport, Pa. — Mexico handled their business to stay in Little League World Series contention with a 10-1 victory over Canada on Sunday.
Canada opened the game with two consecutive singles jumpstarted by Jaxon Weir who's first inning hit was his fourth consecutive at bat with a single in the tournament. After a double steal on a strikeout, Canada took an early 1-0 lead.
The Canadian team was able to keep Mexico at bay, only allowing a tying run through the first three innings while pitching out of a bases-loaded jam with one out in the second inning.
Ultimately, the Mexico offense found their groove in the fourth inning and took advantage of costly Canada errors to tally up 5 hits and 9 runs after beginning the inning in a tight 1-1 battle.
Leadoff hitter and Mexico pitcher Jorge Lizarraga led his team from the mound throwing 4.2 innings of 2 hit baseball. He struck out 10 Canada batters along the way and ended with a 76 pitch count.
Eight different Mexico batters recorded a hit in the game and Mexico only struck out two times just one game after posting 10 K's from the plate.
Mexico, now 1-1, advances on to face the loser of Caribbean vs. Latin America on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Mexico 10, Canada 1
Canada 100 000 -- 1 3 2
Mexico 001 81x -- 10 11 0
WP: J. Lizarragga LP:N. Hjelsing
Canada: J. Weir 1-2, run; B. McQueen 1-3.
Mexico: J. Lizarraga 2-3, RBI; M. Mejia 2-2, 2 RBI; A. Chacon 1-2, 2 RBI.
Records: Canada 1-2 Mexico 1-1