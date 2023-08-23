Williamsport, Pa. — Five days ago, in Mexico's first game of the 2023 Little League World Series, they were handed a 6-1 loss by Japan in a marathon three hour game.

On Wednesday, the two faced off again for a chance to survive and advance to a matchup with Caribbean and an International Championship berth on the line.

Mexico — after having their backs against the wall needing to win every game since the first matchup against Japan — has now rattled off three straight wins after a 2-0 victory to eliminate Japan on Wednesday.

Japan opened the game with a hit in the first inning, but that would be one of only two base runners, and the only hit Japan would have for the first five innings of the game.

Mexico came out aggressively, playing their signature small ball they've exhibited throughout this years' World Series. They threatened in the bottom of the first inning with two runners on and no outs. After Japan starting pitcher struck out Gael Leyva, he induced a ground ball that Japan executed like a professional infield for the 4-6-3 double play. The stout threat-ending play comes a day after Japan untraditionally committed four errors in their comeback win against Panama.

In the bottom of the second inning, back-to-back singles for Mexico by catcher Alfredo Chacon, who advanced on a wild pitch to get in scoring position, would be driven in by Jamil Mandujano for the early 1-0 lead. The five combined first and second inning hits between the two teams would be the only hits in the game throughout five and a half innings.

"I was just thinking, 'Make good contact,' and I was just relaxed and just hit," Mandujano said of the game-leading single.

Mexico's starting pitcher Bernardo Partida shined with his complete game shut out, three-hit performance without issuing a single walk.

Japan's Yohei Yamaguchi pitched 3 innings of one-run baseball, only walking one, while striking out five.

In the top of the sixth inning, Japan made one final push at survival with a Yamaguchi double, followed by a Kirato Takano single. Mexico manager Francisco Fimbres opted to trust his starter and let him complete the masterpiece of a game he was throwing as he induced a pop out and strikeout to end the game.

"We were talking with him last night, just trying to keep him confident, telling him, 'We're trusting you keep throwing your pitches,'" Fimbres said, of allowing Partida to work out of the jam. "He knows that it's different this game. Last game we had a lot of walks and we talked with Bernardo and said, 'Just throw strikes.'"

Fimbres added that Mexico will have all hands on deck and eight arms ready to throw after Partida was able to give them a complete game.

Mexico advances to face Caribbean on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the final slot in the International Championship against Asia-Pacific. The matchup marks the second consecutive year the two regions will meet in the losers bracket final.

Mexico 2, Japan 0

Japan 000 000 — 0 3 0

Mexico 010 01x — 2 5 0

WP: Y. Yamaguchi LP: B. Partida

Japan: D. Nakano 1-2; Y. Yamaguchi 1-2, 2B.

Mexico: A. Chacon 1-2, run, RBI; J. Mandujano 1-2, RBI.

Records: Japan 3-2 Mexico 3-1

