Williamsport, Pa. — Mexico and Latin America faced off in a win-or-go-home matchup Tuesday at Volunteer Stadium, with Mexico coming out triumphant in a 3-1 victory.

In a gritty defensive battle for the majority of the game, Mexico's shortstop Bernardo Partida shined. Partida roamed the infield like a human vacuum, smoothly sucking up anything that came within — and just out of reach — of his glove. The potential play of the World Series almost came on a sliding backhand pick in the outfield grass that Partida corralled in and snapped across the diamond, though Latin America's Leonard Contreras was able to beat the throw.

The star of the game, however, came on the arm of Mexico's starting pitcher Gael Leyva, whose complete game, two-hit performance keeps his team alive and poised for a matchup with the loser of Japan-Panama.

Latin America, much like in their loss just a day ago when they lost a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning, had the lead and control of the game for the majority of it. They led 1-0 until the top of the fifth inning today, taking advantage of two Mexico errors to plate a run in the bottom of the third inning.

"When we have games like that, close games, nail-biting games, it's tough, but they fought hard and gave all they can," said Latin America manager Jannio Gutierrez. "I'm so proud and happy for their performance."

Gutierrez, who has been all smiles throughout the tournament, exemplified incredible managerial leadership and coaching throughout the team's run. He consistently found ways to keep his pitchers calm in tough jams, and use mound visits wisely to give his players a chance to regroup. Today was no exception.

"It's been great for the kids," Gutierrez added. "They're looking forward to going back home and seeing their parents. Not everything went our way, but that's part of the game. We're proud of the team."

In the fifth inning, the Mexico batting order came to life, putting up three runs on five hits with Latin America ending the inning with the bases loaded to avoid further damage.

Mexico's manager Fransisco Fimbres smiled as he spoke about his team's ability to stay on task.

"It was important to stay focused and the most important thing is being relaxed," Fimbres explained. "We just tried to keep the game close because at some point in the game, we want to hit."

Mexico center fielder Jonathan Juarez was the offensive anchor today, going 2-2 with an RBI. Third baseman Jorge Cota also came up big for team Mexico, going 2-2 with a hit and a run, after his two errors allowed the only Latin American run.

"I just try to make good contact and keep the confidence for me and the team." said Juarez.

"I just keep going," Cota said, about bouncing back from errors that put the team in an early hole before finishing the day strong. "The errors are part of the game."

The Latin American bats just never seemed to find their flow. Not lighting up the scoreboard though, doesn't mean the players weren't aggressive and making contact at the plate as they finished the game with only five strikeouts. Good contact was consistenly made, though they just weren't able to find holes in the Mexico defense.

Mexico now waits to see their next opponent and hopes to win on Wednesday to be within one game of the international finals.

Mexico 3, Latin America 1

Mexico 000 030 — 3 8 2

L. America 001 000 — 1 2 1

WP: G. Leyva LP: A. Soto

Mexico: J. Juarez 2-2, RBI, Walk; J. Cota 2-2, run.

Latin America: L. Contreras 1-2; O. Basabe 1-1.

Records: Mexico 2-1 Latin America 1-2

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.