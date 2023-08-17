Williamsport, Pa. — Connor Queenan became the first runner to score at Lamade during the 2023 Little League World Series.

Metro’s lead-off hitting advanced on two passed balls before scoring on a fielder’s choice. The run support was more than enough as the Metro region advanced with a 3-1 win over the Mountain Region.

In a tight contest the Mountain carried a no-hitter into the fifth, Connor Curtis helped his team from the mound with a nearly flawless outing. He gave up a home run in the fifth, but fanned 14 batters to keep the Mountain lineup in check throughout the day.

“My velocity only helped as much as I could spot my pitches,” Curtis said. “If I missed my pitches they just got better and better at reading it. It was on me to keep going.”

Jaxson McMullin hit a solo home run in the fifth for the Mountain Region’s lone run of the game.

Metro 3, Mountain 1

MTN 000 010—1 3 2

MET 100 20X—3 1 0

Nolan Gifford, Logan Levasseur (4), and Jaxson McMullin. Connor Curtis, Brayden Castellone (6), and Connor Queenan.

WP: Cutis. LP: Gifford. SV: Castellone.

Top Mountain hitters: Jaxson McMullin 1-2, HR, RBI, run. Top Metro hitters: Connor Queenan 1-3, run.

Records: Mountain 0-1. Metro 1-0.

Next: Metro vs. Southeast, Friday, 3 p.m.

