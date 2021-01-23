Lewisburg, Pa. – Lewisburg received a boost Friday night when Joey Martin returned to the lineup for the first time all season.

He blocked two shots, grabbed five rebounds, and scored 11 points for the Green Dragons.

He was not the only player contributing as Cam Michaels distributed and Jake Hernandez finished with 24 points to lead a 58-47 win over Central Mountain Friday night.

“It was a huge, huge win for us,” Hernandez said. “Central Mountain is a good basketball team. We just played smart and got the win.”

Hernandez opened the game strong with eight points in the first quarter. He also pulled down two rebounds.

He was good in the first quarter but saved the best for the second half. Hernandez received a boost when Michaels identified an opening in the defense.

Central Mountain collapsed in the middle of the paint, which allowed Michaels to kick the ball out to Hernandez, who finished quickly.

Hernandez scored six in the third but was in complete control in the fourth quarter. He scored 10 points in the fourth and helped Lewisburg pull away for the victory.

Michaels directed the offense throughout the night. He struggled from the floor in the first half but was able to move the ball around to find the open shooters.

In the third quarter his offense picked up as he hit three of four shots for eight points. He finished with 12 points on five-of-11 shooting.

“We have some options in our offense that when we get looks, we give him a lot of freedom there,” Lewisburg coach Matthew Salsman said. “We trust him a lot that even if can’t get to the basket he’s going to make the right decision and pull it back out. He’s just a great kid and a great player.”

The offense worked to near perfection through the second half as Michaels moved the ball around. The offense shot 14-of-22 in the second half. It was seven-of-nine in the fourth quarter to close out the game.

Nick Long led Central Mountain with 18 on nine makes from the field. Aiden Major scored eight, but outside of that the Wildcats struggled to find another consistent scorer.

Lewisburg heads to Shikellamy tonight for a 7:30 p.m. match against the Braves. Central Mountain continues its District 4 tour with a stop at Montoursville tonight.

Lewisburg 58, Central Mountain 47

Central Mountain (47)

Jack Hanna 3 2-4 8; Brett Gerlach 2 1-1 5; Nick Long 9 0-0 18; Cayde McClosky 1 0-0 3; Aidan Major 4 0-0 8; Trevor Adair 1 2-4 5. Totals 20 5-9 47.

Lewisburg (58)

Dante Simms 0 0-0 0; Jacob Hernandez 10 4-7 24; Joey Martin 4 1-2 11; Cam Michaels 5 0-0 12; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 8. Totals 23 5-9 56.

CMT 8 9 12 18—47

LEW 18 6 17 17—58

3—Point Goals: Central Mountain—2 (McCloskey, Adair). Lewisburg—7 (Martin 2, Michaels 2, Magyar, Zalechoski 2).

Records: Central Mountain 2-2. Lewisburg 5-3.

Next: Central Mountain at Montoursville, 1/23, 7:30 p.m. Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 1/23, 7:30 p.m.