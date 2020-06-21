Mansfield, PA -- Senior goalkeeper Brittany Ryan became the first athlete in Mansfield University field hockey program history to earn CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) Academic All-American At-Large, when the organization named her to the 3rd-Team.

The at-large program for the CoSIDA Academic All-America® program includes the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, water polo for both men and women; bowling, crew and field hockey for women; and volleyball and wrestling for men.

Ryan became eligible for the outstanding honor after being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Women's At-Large Team in May.

The two-time NFHCA All-American goalkeeper, Ryan becomes the first Mountaineer field hockey player to earn an Academic All-American At-Large honor and is the first Mountaineer to bring home the award since Laura Lawson '17 did so as an outfielder on the softball team. Lawson was also a standout goalkeeper on the field hockey team during her career.

The environmental biology major, Ryan has maintained a 3.9 cumulative GPA, while securing a perfect 4.0 grade point average as a senior.

The Burnt Hills, N.Y. native was named to the prestigious Fall Top-10 award for the second time in her career after also bringing home the honor in 2017. Ryan is a NFHCA Scholars of Distinction, NFHCA National Academic Squad and PSAC Scholar-Athlete over the duration of her career.

Ryan's accomplishments on the field and in the classroom over the past four years have put her stamp on a legacy that will live on forever in the history of Mountaineer athletics.

Ryan was named 1st-Team NFHCA All-American goalkeeper for the second time after ranking first in the PSAC in saves (127) and 10th in the country in saves per game (6.68). Ryan was also named 1st-Team All-PSAC and 1st-Team All-ECAC goalkeeper.

Ryan is represented six times in the program's record book - first in career shutouts (13), first in season save percentage (.874, 2017), tied for first in shutouts (six, 2019) and third in minutes (1,270, 2017). She is tied for second in career wins (28), seventh in saves (443).