Mansfield, PA—Longtime Mansfield University Sports Information Director Steve “Mr. Mansfield” McCloskey was honored with the Twin Tiers Lifetime Achievement Award, announced by 18 Sports on Tuesday night, May 16.

The Fourth Annual Twin Tiers Virtual Sports Awards, hosted by 18 Sports, was originally set for the Clemens Center in Elmira on June 29 at 6 p.m. but will now be held virtually next month with more information to come.

McCloskey is not new to Lifetime Achievement Awards, as he also received the prestigious honor for the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in May of 2017.

Described by 18 Sport’s Andy Malnoske, McCloskey earned his title “Mr. Mansfield” for his love, passion and care for the university and all it represented. McCloskey joins Al Mallette (2017), the voice of Mountaineer baseball and softball Bob Michaels (2018) and Marty Chalk (2019) as Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

McCloskey was named Mansfield's first full-time sports information director in 1988 and was promoted to director of athletic operations and information in 2007. McCloskey retired from Mansfield in March of 2017.

In 2016, McCloskey was one of six inductees into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame, the highest honor afforded in the profession. That same year he was also the recipient of the Pete Nevins Award from the ECAC-SIDA for his work in enhancing the image of the profession. He also was awarded a Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Award by CoSIDA in 2016.

The 2003 Irving T. Marsh Award recipient from ECAC-SIDA, McCloskey was also honored by the General Assembly of Pennsylvania with a House Resolution honoring his accomplishment and contributions that same year. The 2009 Mansfield University Employee of the Year, McCloskey was named the ECAC-SIDA Bob Kenworthy Good Person Award recipient in 2010. In 2014, he was recognized by CoSIDA with its 25-year Award and cited by Mansfield University Student Life as its Service Award recipient.

McCloskey and his staff have won numerous CoSIDA awards including best in the nation for the 1992 football game program cover. McCloskey has also been the recipient for numerous Fred Stabley Sr. writing awards, including best in region.

McCloskey has taken Mountaineer Athletics to new heights and was instrumental in the establishment of a sprint football program from 2006-07 at Mansfield that was featured in a front-page article of the Wall Street Journal.

McCloskey is still making an impact within the community and Mansfield University to this day. More than 30 former student-assistants and work-study students have gone into the sports information profession at all levels including the NFL, ESPN and NCAA Division I, II and III.

The Steve McCloskey Service Award is given to a MU student each year who embodies the Mansfield University spirit and provides exemplary service to the athletic department. McCloskey served as a consultant to the Mansfield University communications department in establishing its sports information concentration.