MANSFIELD – The Mansfield University women’s soccer program is continuing their rebuild under third-year head coach John Shaffer this fall as the program announced Wednesday, May 20 an incoming-class of 15 newcomers and one walk-on from across the state of Pennsylvania for 2020.

“I am very excited about the 2020 recruiting class. These young women have all chosen to trust the process and believe in the possibilities at Mansfield, and that is very humbling,” said Shaffer. “There is so much talent in this group and I look forward to seeing where the program goes with the inclusion of these women.”

The incoming class features two goalkeepers who add depth to a historically strong position for the Mounties, along with four defenders, five midfielders and five forwards that will replace a total of seven graduating seniors. The fresh new faces will look to compete right away when student-athletes report for preseason activities.

The Mounties open up their 2020 campaign this fall on Saturday, Sept. 5 when they head to the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown for a 1 p.m. non-conference match.

Name, Position, Hometown (Club)

Kylie Boyer, Midfielder from Hummelstown, Pa. (Penn United FC)

Four-year letterwinner at Lower Dauphin High School … member of Penn United Force who won back-to-back state championships in EPYSA … Intends to study Nutrition with concentration in Sports Nutrition … Daughter of Jennifer and Derek Boyer

Faith Cameron, Goalkeeper from Center Valley, Pa. (Unity FC)

Four-year letterwinner at Southern Lehigh High School … Member of National Honors Society … Intends to study Biology … Daughter of Kelly and Bill Cameron

Bailey Dockman, Midfielder/Forward from Waynesboro, Pa. (Mints)

Three-year letterwinner at Saint Maria Goretti High School … a First-Team All-County selection in 2018 and 2019 … Intends to study Criminal Justice … Daughter of Kim and Tad Dockman

Anna Duncan, Goalkeeper from Harrisburg, Pa. (Hershey SC)

Three-year letterwinner at Lower Dauphin High School … Intends to study Political Science … Daughter of Tracy and Gary Duncan

Kieran Gaydos, Midfielder/Forward from Millville, Pa. (STN)

Four-year letterwinner at Millville Junior Senior High School … Daughter of Vicki and Chris Gaydos

Britlyn Higgins, Defender from York, Pa. (FC Ballyhoo)

Three-year letterwinner at Central York High School … a York County All-Star Team selection in 2019 … Intends to study Nutrition with concentration in Sports Nutrition … Daughter of Kristin and Christopher Higgins

Kiara James, Midfielder/Defender from Bethlehem, Pa. (FC Pocono)

Three-year letterwinner from Freedom High School … Recipient of the Kiera Pfeiffer Award for Perseverance … Member of National Honors Society … Intends to study Psychology with concentration in Counseling and Forensic Psychology … Daughter of Nicole Muschett and Ellis James

Grace Long, Midfielder from Selinsgrove, Pa. (STN)

Four-year letterwinner from Selinsgrove Area High School … a First-Team selection as a senior in 2019 and Second-Team selection in 2017-2018 … Intends to study Biology … Daughter of Kelly and Kyle Long

Taylar Luckenbill, Defender from Harrisburg, Pa. (Penn FC)

Four-year letterwinner from Central Dauphin … a First-Team and Second-Team All-Star selection … Intends to study Nursing … Daughter of Kim and Tom Luckenbill

Jordan Miller, Midfielder from Davisville, Pa. (Laurel Hill Gunners)

Four-year letterwinner from Conemaugh Township High School … MaxPreps Pennsylvania Player of the Week in 2019 … Somerset County Senior MVP and Daily American Scholar Athlete for soccer in 2019 … selected to the West-PAC All-Conference team in 2018 and 2019 … First-Team Somerset All-County selection in 2018 … Second-Team Somerset All-County selection in 2017 … Intends to study Education with concentration in Early Childhood Education and minor in Special Education … Daughter of Michelle and Christopher Miller

Madison Reinert, Midfielder/Striker from Oley Valley, Pa. (CTSA Fusion)

Four-year letterwinner from Oley Valley High School … a Berks Girls Soccer All-Division Honorable Mention in 2017-2018 … Intends to study Education with concentration in Elementary Education … Daughter of Audra and Steven Reinert

Emily Smith, Forward from Lehman, Pa. (Northeast Attack)

Four-year letterwinner from Lake-Lehman Junior Senior High School … has recorded 112 career goals in PIAA competition … First-Team All-Pennsylvania State selection in 2019 … Wyoming Valley Conference All-Star selection in 2016-2019 … Member of National Honors Society since 2014 … Intends to study Psychology with concentration in Forensics Psychology … Daughter of Janette and Larry Smith

Makenna Sutherland, Midfielder from Windsor, Pa. (Pennsylvania Soccer Academy)

Four-year letterwinner from Eastern York High School … Two-time High School All-Star and Athlete of the Week … Intends to study Criminal Justice … Daughter of Teressa and Troy Sutherland

Mackenzie Wilkerson, Defender from Sayre, Pa. (Mansfield University)

Four-year letterwinner from Sayre, Pa. currently attending Mansfield University as a sophomore … Studies Business Management … Daughter of Heather & Jamie Bell and David & Christina Wilkerson

Mary Zachwieja, Midfielder from Hatboro, Pa. (Vereinigung Erzgebirge)

Four-year letterwinner from Upper Moreland High School … Intends to study Chemistry … Daughter of Sandy and Brian Zachwieja

Mary Zavada, Midfielder/Forward from Forty Fort, Pa. (Northeast Attack)