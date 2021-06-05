Major League Baseball will be working in conjunction with all 30 of its professional clubs to execute an incentive based program called “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate."

The program will include each club hosting at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will receive a free ticket to a game if they get a free COVID vaccine at the event.

According to Major League Baseball, clubs will have the flexibility to determine what game the free ticket will be valid for, where the event specifically is hosted, and the date of the event.

“As more people get vaccinated, the rate of infection decreases and more areas of society can safely reopen. We are proud of the efforts MLB Clubs are taking to help in this effort,” said Dr. Gary Green, Medical Director of MLB.

Since the start of the COVID-19 Major League Ballparks have hosted and help to execute upwards of one million vaccination shots.

To find out more information about specific clubs Vaccinate at the Plate events visit MLB.com/vaccinate.