Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have officially agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. By agreeing to a new CBA prior to the newest self-imposed deadline, the MLB season will still begin a week late but will feature 162 games. The season will be extended by 3 days, with 9-inning double-headers making up for the delay.

With the new CBA free agency is set to begin tonight, and players will begin reporting to Spring Training as early as tomorrow.

After failing to reach an agreement last week in a marathon 16-hour negotiating session, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred “canceled” the first week of games only to announce earlier this week that if a new Collective Bargaining Agreement was met by a Wednesday deadline the full 162 game season was still in play.

Coming to the forefront Wednesday was the issue of a previously rather quiet stipulation of an International Draft which was massively objected to by the Players Union prompting a failed negotiating session and Commissioner Manfred cancelling yet another week of the MLB Season.

On Thursday, major progress was made for the first time in over a week when the two sides agreed on a provisional agreement regarding the International Draft by setting a July 25 deadline to outline specifics of an International Draft that would begin in the year 2024. If a deal on the International Draft is not met by July 25, the qualifying offer and the associated draft-pick compensation will be eliminated. If a deal is not met, the current amateur free agent structure and qualifying offer system will remain in place.

MLB yet again expanded the self-imposed deadline to 3 p.m. Thursday clearing the way for the two sides to now negotiate in true good faith on ever nearing monetary numbers on luxury tax, non arbitration pools, and minimum salary.



