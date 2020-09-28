Visit Northcentralpa.com for sports news and stories. Be sure to join NCPA sports on Facebook.

Williamsport—Ella Magee let a shot fly from outside the 18, looking up quickly for the attempt during the opening half of a game against Williamsport.

Magee celebrated the finish as she scored the game’s opening goal for Selinsgrove. It would be enough, but Magee added a second in the half and Annalise Bond scored in the second for a 3-0 win over the Millionaires.

“We had a little bit of a slower start and we talked about how we had to take advantage of opportunities that were out there,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “At 1-0 you get the extra goal and then especially at three you have some comfort. We tried to keep legs fresh. When you play three games you have to keep them fresh.”

Selinsgrove (6-2) will head to Mifflinburg Wednesday with a break before a third game Saturday. The schedule has been brutal on the team, but with wins on each of the last three Monday’s it has made working a long week a little easier.

“They are really important. We want to start off the week good,” Selinsgrove’s Ella Magee said. “It kicks in later in the week. We have a little more rest for Saturday, but Monday’s games are really important. We have to start off the week good.”

That’s exactly what Selinsgrove did as Magee led the offensive attack in the opening half. She helped the Seals put up 11 shots with six going directly on target. The Seals added four more in the second half as Bond would record the only tally over the 40-minute stretch.

Magee’s pressure would pay off in the first half as he slotted a pair of goals to give Selinsgrove the early advantage. Her first tally was off an unassisted effort that saw Magee push a ball through from outside the 18.

“We played it up the middle,” Magee said. “I shot it from pretty far out.”

The second scoring effort came when Naylee Nava connected a smooth pass through the defense to Magee’s foot for a quick tap in.

Williamsport looked sluggish throughout the game as it tried to overcome the impact of costly injuries. The Millionaires were down their top scorer which put the offense as a disadvantage.

Most of their good chances came in the final 20 minutes. Miah Jones missed wide on a shot from outside the 18 in the final ten minutes.

“We down players with come injuries and there was a little bit of shellshock out there,” Williamsport coach J. Scott McNeil said. “Some don’t really play at the varsity level, but we still expect them to step up.”

The Millionaires best chance came when Sarina Beiter broke through the defense for a shot on goal. Alivia Ravy, who stopped four shots and disrupted crossing lanes, stopped the attempt to keep the clean sheet intact.

Selinsgrove 3, Williamsport 0

SEL 1 2—3

WIL 0 0—0

Goals: Selinsgrove—Ella Magee (unassisted) 16:03; Selinsgrove—Magee (Haylee Nava) 37:49; Selinsgrove—Annalise Bond (unassisted) 43:15.

Shots: Selinsgrove—16, Williamsport—4. Shots on goal: Selinsgrove—10, Williamsport—4. Corners: Selinsgrove—3, Williamsport—1. Saves: Selinsgrove—4 (Alivia Ravy), Williamsport—7 (Adelia Engel) 4. Fouls: Selinsgrove—6, Williamsport—5. Cards: Selinsgrove—none, Williamsport—none.

Records: Selinsgrove 6-2. Williamsport 3-2-1.

Next: Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Williamsport at Midd-West, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.