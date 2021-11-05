Williamsport, Pa. -- Few colleges will have an opening night of basketball as challenging as the local Lycoming Warriors men's basketball team. The game is only half the story.

The Warrior's opponent is Yeshiva University, a Jewish school located in Manhattan, New York. Not only are they ranked as the second-best Division III team in the country right now, Yeshiva also brings with them the longest college basketball winning streak in the nation.

The teams will face off Saturday night at the Dutch Burch Tip-Off at 8 p.m. at Lycoming College.

Yeshiva College is a standout opponent for more than just their winning streak. The Yeshiva roaster is marked by two highly touted players who are pre-season All-Americans.

One of those players is Ryan Turell, who turned down numerous Division I offers to attend Yeshiva — in pursuit of becoming a rabbi when he leaves school.

Heading into this season, the 6-7 Turell is thought by some NBA scouts to be a legitimate draft prospect after graduation.

