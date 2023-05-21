The Lycoming College football team set foot on Canadian turf this weekend as they geared up for a game outside the U.S. for the second time in program history.

The team heads to Vanier College in Montreal, Quebec for a 2 p.m. exhibition game on Sunday, May 21, at the College's turf field.

The game will be played under Canadian football rules — complete with a longer and wider field (110x65 yards to America's 100x52), deeper endzones (20 yards to America's 10), 12 players on each side of the ball, the allowing of any non-lineman to move before the ball is snapped and a point will be awarded each time a kicked ball goes out of the end zone.

Lycoming has made the trip with 65 players, departing on Thursday, May 18, arriving in Montreal at mid-day May 19. On Friday and Saturday, the team will have opportunities to sightsee while fitting in a Saturday practice at McGill University.

The team toured Old Montreal, which dates back to 1604 when Samuel de Champlain set up a fur-trading post in the Quebec city. Several 17th century buildings still exist in the old city, as well as the Old Port and Champ de Mars, a large public space. The team will return to the United States following the game on Sunday afternoon.

Under NCAA rules, teams are allowed to travel outside the United States to play a spring season game once every three years. They are also allowed an additional 10 practices in preparation for that contest.

