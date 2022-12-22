Each day, there are so many sports and so many games. Narrowing down the day's 10 best highlights would be a challenge. Several spectacular plays must just miss the cut every night.

Monday, Lycoming's DeAundre Manuel hit a sensational, game-winning, three pointer that didn't quite make the list, but it could have.

You can watch it here and see for yourself.

As an interesting side note, the game was played during a tournament in Puerto Rico. So yes, Lycoming and Scranton, whose campuses are essentially 100 miles apart, traveled 1700 miles to play.

I’m sure Lycoming would say it was worth it.

