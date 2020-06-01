Mansfield, Pa. – After finishing the season-shortened 2020 season with four consecutive victories, the Mansfield University softball team has rounded out Team 41 with seven newcomers, 29th -year head coach Edith Gallagher announced.

“We’re extremely excited about all aspects of our 2021 recruiting class,” Coach Gallagher said. “This class will fit in well with our “Team first” culture. They bring a combination of versatility, speed, power and love of the game. They are committed to academics and will be a great fit for Mansfield University Softball.”

The class, featuring three pitchers, five infielders and an outfielder from across Pennsylvania and New York, will look to replace four departing seniors.

The Mountaineers were 6-4 overall in 2020 after winning four straight contests to close the year. The Mountaineers reached the PSAC postseason in 2019 after a 17-15-1 overall record and an 11-7-1 slate in the PSAC Central.

The Mounties return 14 players, including six starters and their entire starting rotation on the mound.

Name, Hometown / Highschool, Position

Madison Jean, Williamsport, Pa / Loyalsock, Pitcher

Four-year letterwinner on the pitching staff at Loyalsock … traveled with the Razorbacks of PA in the summer … 2017 HACC 1st-Teram Utility Player … 2018 HACC Honorable Mention … 2019 1st-Team HACC bullpen pitcher … plans to study nutrition … daughter of John Jean and Kelly Smirk.

Fallon Kelley, Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Northern York, Pitcher / First Base

Three-year letterwinner as a first baseman and pitcher on the Northern York softball team … traveled with the Pennsylvania Krunch … 2019 Mid-Penn Division III … Class 5A Champions … 2019 Northern York Varsity Sportsmanship Award … plans to study forensic psychology … daughter of Lisa Kelley.

Kayla Vonstein, Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Cumberland Valley, Shortstop / Third Base

Three-year letterwinner as an infielder for Cumberland Valley … traveled with the PA Krunch and 18U Elite Blue in the summer … (2018) Mid Penn Conference 2nd-Team third baseman, Mid Penn Sentinel Top-Ten 10 RBI, Mid Penn Sentinel Top-Ten batting average, All-Sentinel Honorable Mention … (2019) Mid Penn Conference 1st-Team third baseman, All-Sentinel Team third baseman, All-State 2nd-Team A third baseman, Penn Live All-Star Team Honorable Mention, Mid-Penn RBI leader … (2020) Mid-State Top-Ten Players to Watch … plans to study nutrition … daughter of Troy and Jill Vonstein.

Shannon Sisco, Cicero, N.Y. / Cicero-North Syracuse, Centerfield

Letterwinner as an outfielder on Cicero-North Syracuse … traveled with the UNY Revolution in the summer … Section III Champion, Regional Champion, State Finalist on the softball team … also a three-year member of the indoor track and field team and won a sectional championship … member of the National Honors Society … plans to study psychology … daughter of William and Melissa Sisco.

Lauren Watson, Watsontown, Pa. / Warrior Run, Infield

Four-year letterwinner as in infielder on the Warrior Run softball team … Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Assoc. 2nd-Team All-State (2019) … The Daily Item High School Softball 2nd-Team All-Star in 2019 and 2018 … plans to study nutrition … daughter of Greg and Nicole Watson.

Anastasia Berardi, Lancaster, Pa. / Hempfield, Catcher / First Base

Four-year letterwinner as a catcher on the Hempfield softball team … played for the Rock Gold Lancaster 18U travel team … hit an impressive .360 in 62 games, notching 72 hits, 52 RBI and nine homeruns … 1st-Team Section I and two-time All-Star … 2nd-Team All-State catcher … daughter of Danielle and Robert Berardi … plans to study molecular and cellular biology.

Gabrielle Drumm, Willow Street, Pa. / Lampeter-Strasburg, First Base / Pitcher

Two-year letterwinner as a first baseman and pitcher on the Lampeter-Strasburg softball team … traveled with Rock Gold … (2019) 1st-Team All-Conference, Sectional Champion, finished second in the State Tournament … helped high school team win first ever softball State Championship in 2018 as a sophomore … hit only homerun in the state championship game … helped team to a 23-5 record with a .378 batting average and .481 on-base percentage … also a member of the swim team … daughter of John and Leigh-Anne Drumm.